Skyline Park hosts Haunted Heights for Halloween

Calling all ghosts and goblins, it’s time to gather around the cauldron and celebrate with a thrilling affair!
Haunted Heights returns to Skyline Park on Oct. 27. During this celebration, the rooftop amusement park will transform into an eerie fairytale-like celebration, featuring moonlight views of Atlanta’s skyline in addition to special food and drink and live entertainment inspired by the season.
Guests will take the 10 story ride up the historic freight elevator and be greeted by haunted décor, including a Snow-White coffin in the dark and draped entrance lobby, the perfect photo opp to start the evening.
Step inside Skyline Park, which will be transformed into a creepy playground, with broken dolls under the three-story slide, puppet master wandering the crowd and haunted characters on stills. Throughout the evening, guests will dance the night away and enjoy live entertainment from DJ Opdiggy.
Drink offerings will include the “Trick” with Tito’s vodka and the “Treat” with Jim Beam bourbon. Also available will be a spooky sip, sangria served in bloody bags, perfect for celebrating the festive event.
Guests can nosh on a selection of special snacks including the famous “walking taco,” a snack-size bag of Fritos, opened up and filled with braised beef, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream, salted soft pretzel with beer cheese dipping sauce and frankfurter with ketchup, mustard, onions and tomatillo chow-chow.
Tickets are $35 ahead of time, $50 at the door. Tickets will include access to Skyline Park, complimentary rides on the slide and Heege Tower and live entertainment. Food and beverage will be available at the concession stand and sideshow bar al a cart.
The event will be open to guests 21 and up and Halloween costumes are highly encouraged.
