Six Flags Over Georgia hosts hiring event for 2019 season

Six Flags Over Georgia announced a hiring event for numerous positions at the park for the 2019 season.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring on the spot for positions in admissions, aquatics, culinary, catering, entertainment, games and attractions, human resources, park services, retail and rides.
The company is also interviewing for several speciality positions including security, warehouse, will call and cash control/finanace.
Those interested in any of the positions are asked to apply online at sixflagsjobs.com before attending the event.
Benefits for employees include reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, free park admissions and more, according to the company.
