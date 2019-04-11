There’ll be something for every Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte at a new “Sex and the City”-themed pop-up coming to Atlanta.
Inspired by the hit HBO show that follows four women’s lives in Manhattan, the pop-up will run May 2-June 15 at TapaTapa in the Midtown Promenade. Watch “Sex and the City” episodes while drinking Cosmopolitans and eating New York-inspired foods including bagels, pizza and sushi. A DJ will play songs from the era and fans can test their knowledge with show trivia.
This is the latest pop-up at TapaTapa, which has hosted the popular Christmas-themed Miracle on Monroe, as well as a Mardi Gras-themed pop-up in February.
The “Sex and the City” event will be open starting at 5 p.m. nightly Tuesday-Saturday.
TapaTapa, 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. tapatapaatlanta.com/
