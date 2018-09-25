0 Sample cold brews on Midtown helipad

Enjoy cold brews with a view!

Sky-high yoga classes and elevated jazz performances have already taken Midtown to new heights, and this fall, Colony Square will launch its inaugural “Brews in the Sky” event series. Set atop the Colony Square helipad, the weekly event offers guests the unique opportunity to sample a selection of autumn-inspired craft beers from local breweries each Thursday in October.

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Colony Square will donate all proceeds from ticket sales to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

“We’ve received tremendous feedback from our previous events held on the helipad, and we can’t wait to continue the momentum with this new series,” said Sara Carville, marketing coordinator for Colony Square. “Brews in the Sky will showcase Atlanta’s growing passion for local breweries, and we look forward to inviting the community to enjoy specialty craft beers while soaking up the amazing views of Midtown.”

Beginning on Oct. 4, craft beer lovers can enjoy their favorite brews and try new flavors 320 feet above Midtown each Thursday in October from 6 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will feature an impressive lineup of popular local breweries, including:

Printers Ale on Oct. 4

Monday Night Brewing on Oct. 11

Southern Brewing Co. on Oct. 18

Red Hare Brewing on Oct. 25

General admission tickets include breathtaking views of the Atlanta skyline, complimentary beer tastings, light bites from Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q, and live music by Jeff Gilman, an experienced musician known for his smooth vocals and impeccable guitar talent. Each session will host a limited number of guests, and attendees must be 21 years or older.

“Brews in the Sky is an amazing opportunity to bring seasonal beers to the Midtown neighborhood and to offer a novel experience for people interested in exploring new tastes,” said Parker Maples, Atlanta manager for Printers Ale Manufacturing Company. “We are excited to participate in Colony Square’s program alongside other local breweries and are looking forward to toasting with the community in the heart of Atlanta.”

Thus far, Colony Square has experienced strong demand from the community for elevated events, Jazz in the Sky and Yoga in the Sky. This year alone, nearly 1,500 guests have eagerly visited the helipad, with attendees signing up to fill available slots in less than five minutes for each event.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.