  • Regal announces return of $1 summer kids movies

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Parents now can find some cheap relief for themselves and their children once summer vacation begins. Regal Cinemas has announced its lineup for its $1 movies.

    Each week, two movies will be shown for two days. Most locations have the films starting at 10 a.m. but it is suggested to check with local theaters for exact times.

    Take a look at the lineup this year:

    • Storks
    • Mr. Peabody & Sherman
    • Despicable Me 2
    • How to Train Your Dragon 2
    • The Lego Movie
    • Alvin and the Chipmunks
    • Sing
    • The Peanuts Movie
    • The Lego Ninjago Movie
    • Ferdinand
    • The Secret Life of Pets
    • Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
    • The Lego Batman Movie
    • Trolls
    • Minions
    • The Boss Baby
    • Paddington 2
    • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
    • Despicable Me 3
    • Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

    Part of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute. 

    Click here to find your local Regal lineup.

