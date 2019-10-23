Oysterhead, Trey Anastasio Band to headline 420 Fest

ATLANTA - SweetWater 420 Fest returns to Centennial Olympic Park Apr. 24-26 with Oysterhead and the Trey Anastasio Band to serve as headliners for the 2020 event. Gary Clark Jr., Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Lake Street Dive, The Floozies, Dr. Dog, The Marcus King Band, Larkin Poe, Delta Rae, and Funk You are on the bill, too. More than 30 additional artists will be released January 2020.
The musical lineup includes musicians from rock and jam to Americana, alternative, reggae and EDM performing in the heart of downtown Atlanta on three stages. Fest favorites will return, including tasty brews served at the SweetWater Experience, local crafts & artists, a variety of food trucks and Planet 420 environmental and non-profit village.
Three day tickets start at $125.
“We’ve listened to our patrons’ feedback and are adjusting the artist schedule to minimize overlap," said Jennifer Bensch, Happy Ending Productions President. "I’m looking forward to bringing in Oysterhead and pleased SweetWater 420 Fest will be their first music festival after a long hiatus! They will join our well-rounded variety of music genres including jam, rock, Americana, alternative & EDM, performing throughout the three-day Fest,”
420 Fest will continue its eco-friendly focus with waste diversion, compost creation, Planet 420 environmental village, charitable donations and recyclable cups.
