Now casting: Dolly Parton Netflix series seeking extras

Are you ready to make your mark on Atlanta’s film and TV industry? Check out the Peach City’s latest casting call for your chance at fame.

‘Dolly Parton Theater’

Warner Bros. Television will produce eight episodes of a Netflix film series based on Dolly Parton’s original songs, according to dollyparton.com. Parton’s Dixie Pixie Productions is also producing.

What are they looking for?

The following roles are being cast, and for all roles, include whether you’re a smoker or are comfortable around simulated smoking on set.

WWII soldiers – Caucasian men between the ages of 18-26 who are clean shaven and willing to get a period haircut. (Subject line: “ENLISTED”)

1940s townsfolk – Caucasian men and women age 18 and up. Males should be clean shaven and willing to get a period haircut. (Subject line: “TOWNFOLK”)

War amputees – Caucasian men between the ages of 18-26 who are real amputees. You should be clean shaven and willing to get a period haircut. (Subject line: “WOUNDED VET”)

Diner staff – African-American men age 35 and up. You should be clean shaven and willing to get a period haircut. (Subject line: “DINER STAFF”)

Facial expressions – Caucasian males age 35 and up to portray stone-faced yet reactionary citizens. You should be clean shaven. (Subject line: “EXPRESSIONS”

When are they filming?

Filming will be in the Atlanta area on the following dates:

WWII soldiers, war amputees and diner staff – Sept. 13

– Sept. 13 1940s townsfolks – Sept. 11-13, 20-21 and 24-25. Must be available all dates

– Sept. 11-13, 20-21 and 24-25. Must be available all dates Facial expressions – Sept. 12, 20-21 and 24-25. Should have open availability.

How much does it pay?

All roles pay $75 for eight hours.

How do I submit?

Send an e-mail to submissions@catrettcasting with the subject line of the role you’re submitting for. Include three clear, current, well-lit photos of yourself. State your name, age, height, weight and current phone number.

