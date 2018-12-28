0 No Plans this weekend? See Rock of Ages, check out Snow Mountain, Skate the Sky and more!

January 4

Catch a performance of the Broadway hit Rock of Ages at the fabulous Fox Theatre. Celebrating their 10th anniversary tour, its a fun outing for the whole family. Tickets start at $34.

Head to the High Museum of Art and enjoy drop-in art making, live performances, and drinks for purchase from 6-9pm. Part art party, part happy hour! All programming is free with museum admission.

Now - January 21, 2019

Lace up your skates and and hit the ice rink with the whole family! Skate beneath the stars and skyscrapers at the largest outdoor ice rink in the Southeast at Atlantic Station. General Admission is $15.

Now - January 6, 2019

Take in a performance of The Snow Queen at Serenbe. From the classic Hans Christian Anderson tale that inspired Frozen, The Snow Queen lights up the wintry Serenbe Woods. Adult tickets are $25.

Margaritaville of Lanier Islands transforms from a lakeside paradise to a place of Christmas magic. The seven-mile holiday lights display has taken a Margaritaville twist, with 19 new displays, including the 5 O clock Somewhere display, and classic guest favorites revamped with LED lights. Tickets start at $43 a car. And there's more winter wonderland fun to be had at LandShark Landing at Snow Island. With winter-themed carnival rides, fire pits, s'mores, specialty winter drinks, and more!

Head to Six Flags Holiday in the Park and experience the most magical time of the year. The breathtaking winter wonderland features a variety of delightful and interactive activities to help capture the holiday spirit. Tickets start at $42.

Now - January 21, 2019

Lace up those skates and head over to The Rink at Park. In addition to ice skating, The Rink will host fun games, special events, signature cocktails, delicious food fare, and more! Tickets are $15- $20.

Skate the Sky at Ponce City Market With breathtaking views of Atlanta's skyline, The Roof at Ponce City Market is transforming Rooftop Terrace into a winter wonderland featuring ice skating, seasonal treats and festive decor. Check out the Igloo Experience, designed for couples, with intimate conversation seating, and a romantic ambiance. Igloo experience costs $37.50/person, skating prices vary.

Now - January 10

Catch an the amazing 3-D movie, Flight of the Butterflies at the Fernbank Museum. The film will immerse audiences in the enchanting world of monarch butterflies, interweaving the story of their annual migration with the moving human story of the decades-long search for their winter home.

Get a head start on the Christmas spirit at Stone Mountain Park. Enjoy the glow from more than 2 million glowing lights, festive music, and visits from your favorite holiday characters!

Head over to the Atlanta Botanical Garden and check out the Garden Lights, Holiday Nights exhibit. This year marks the debut of the Skylights Lounge in the Skyline Garden. Plus, several larger-than-life plant giants from Imaginary Worlds: Once Upon A Time will be awash in holiday glow. Tickets start at $30.

Now - Feb. 24, 2019 Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain Park Snow Mountain is one of Atlanta's favorite winter destination with a 400-foot snow-covered tubing hill and an enormous snowy play area. Race each other down the slopes on tube runners or brave the hill together in family-sized tubes on Avalanche Alley. Tickets start at $34.95.

