0 No plans this weekend? Head to Snow Mountain, ride Macy's Pink Pig, skate at The Rink

November 23 - December 22

Celebrate the season with Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol at Aurora Theatre. Follow the heart-warming tale of Ebenezer Scrooge as he journeys through the past, present and future of Christmas, ultimately embodying the spirit of the season! Tickets start at $20.

November 27 - December 2

Check out a performance of Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Tickets start at $34.

Now- January 6, 2019

Celebrate the holiday season with the Pink Pig at Lenox Square! Bring the whole family out and take a ride on the famous train that's been around Atlanta for more than 50 years. Rides are $3.

Head to Six Flags Holiday in the Park and experience the most magical time of the year. The breathtaking winter wonderland features a variety of delightful and interactive activities to help capture the holiday spirit. Tickets start at $42.

Now - December 24

Santa's Fantastical is a family-friendly interactive wonderland of immersive worlds where the spirirt of the season comes alive through live performances, state-of-the-art technology, and Intstagram-worthy moments. Be the first to experience a Fantastical World. Tickets start at $36.

November 23- January 21

Lace up those skates and head over to The Rink at Park. In addition to ice skating, The Rink will host fun games, special events, signature cocktails, delicious food fare, and more! Tickets are $15- $20.

Now - January 10

Catch an the amazing 3-D movie, Flight of the Butterflies at the Fernbank Museum. The film will immerse audiences in the enchanting world of monarch butterflies, interweaving the story of their annual migration with the moving human story of the decades-long search for their winter home.

NOW - Feb. 24 Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain Park Snow Mountain is one of Atlanta's favorite winter destination with a 400-foot snow-covered tubing hill and an enormous snowy play area. Race each other down the slopes on tube runners or brave the hill together in family-sized tubes on Avalanche Alley. Tickets start at $34.95.

NOW - January 6

Get a head start on the Christmas spirit at Stone Mountain Park. Enjoy the glow from more than 2 million glowing lights, festive music, and visits from your favorite holiday characters!

Head over to the Atlanta Botanical Garden and check out the Garden Lights, Holiday Nights exhibit. This year marks the debut of the Skylights Lounge in the Skyline Garden. Plus, several larger-than-life plant giants from Imaginary Worlds: Once Upon A Time will be awash in holiday glow. Tickets start at $30.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.