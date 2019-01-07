No Plans this weekend? Go cosmic rock climbing, experience an igloo at Ponce City rooftop and more!

Enjoy adult activities at the Fernbank After Dark Kick off party. Check out all the in-door exhibits, live music, hands-on science activities, beer and cocktails for purchase, and more. Tickets are $14.95 for members and $19.95 for non-members.
Lace up your skates and and hit the ice rink with the whole family! Skate beneath the stars and skyscrapers at the largest outdoor ice rink in the Southeast at Atlantic Station. General Admission is $15.
With breathtaking views of Atlanta's skyline, The Roof at Ponce City Market is transforming Rooftop Terrace into a winter wonderland featuring ice skating, seasonal treats and festive decor. Check out the Igloo Experience, designed for couples, with intimate conversation seating, and a romantic ambiance. Igloo experience costs $37.50/person, skating prices vary.
Snow Mountain is one of Atlanta's favorite winter destination with a 400-foot snow-covered tubing hill and an enormous snowy play area. Race each other down the slopes on tube runners or brave the hill together in family-sized tubes on Avalanche Alley. Tickets start at $34.95.
