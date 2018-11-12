0 No plans this weekend? Check out Uncorked Wine Fest, Macy's Tree Lighting and more!

November 17

Head to Park Tavern for the Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival. Sip some wine or enjoy over 50 varieties of craft beer, a DJ and music performances, as well as fun wine-themed activities. Tickets are $54.

Get your chili on at the Peach State Chili Cookoff in Town Center Park in Suwanee. Come and sample Georgia's best chili while also raising money to support the Gift of Adoption Fund. Tickets are $10.

Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain Park Snow Mountain is one of Atlanta's favorite winter destination with a 400-foot snow-covered tubing hill and an enormous snowy play area. Race each other down the slopes on tube runners or brave the hill together in family-sized tubes on Avalanche Alley. Tickets start at $34.95.

Head over to the Atlanta Botanical Garden and check out the Garden Lights, Holiday Nights exhibit. This year marks the debut of the Skylights lounge in the Skyline Garden. Plus, several larger-than-life plant giants from Imaginary Worlds: Once Upon a Time will be awash in holiday glow. Tickets start at $30.

November 18

Macy's Great Tree Lighting

Bring the whole family out for a fun filled night at the annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square. After the tree is lit, enjoy fireworks set to music. If you can't catch it live, watch it on Channel 2 at 7pm! This is a free event.

Kick off the holiday season with the lighting of Avalon, a family-friendly event featuring seasonal music, entertainment and free activities for all ages. After the sun sets, the 30-foot decorated Christmas tree will light up the night and the evening will culminate with the arrival of Santa Claus. Free admission.

Now - January 6

Get a head start on the Christmas spirit at Stone Mountain Park. Enjoy the glow from more than 2 million glowing lights, festive music, and visits from your favorite holiday characters!

© 2018 Cox Media Group.