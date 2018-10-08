0 No plans this weekend? Check out the Atlanta Chili Cook-off, GA Apple Fest and more!

October 13

Atlanta Chili Cook-Off

The 7th annual Atlanta Chili Cook-Off returns to Brookhaven Park. Taste chili & brunswick stew from over 75 restaurants and amateur teams. Enjoy live music and activities for kids. Tickets start at $15. Kids under 12 are FREE.

October 12-14

Oktoberfest Atlanta

Head to historic Fourth Ward Park for Atlanta's biggest German-themed Oktoberfest party! Enjoy a variety of German beers, food, live music,and an abundance of games and Oktoberfest themed activities. Tickets start at $21.

October 13-14

Georgia Apple Festival

Check out the GA Apple Festival in Ellijay, Georgia. Enjoy apples, food, and over 300 vendors with handmade, handcrafted items. Adults are $5 and children under 10 are FREE.

Atlanta Air Show

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will once again become an "Aerial Stadium" as the Atlanta Air Show takes flight overhead! The show will feature the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team. Adults are $21, kids 6-12 years old are $10.50.

Chalktober Fest

Enjoy the annual Chalf Art Festival along with Marietta's premier Craft Beer Festival. Sample beers, eat great food, and watch professional chalk artists in action. The Chalk Fest is free, while a beer festival ticket will cost 40.

September 22 - October 31

Fright Fest

Check out Six Flags Over Georgia for Fright Fest! It's a spooky time of year as zombies and ghouls take over the park. Enjoy thrills and activities for the whole family throughout the day and come back for a truly frightening evening of fun after the sun goes down including several haunted houses and scare zones located throughout the park. Ticket prices vary.

September 22 - October 28

Pumpkin Festival

Check out Stone Mountain Park's annual Pumpkin Festival! Enjoy park attractions, fun-filled games, live shows, and a new nighttime experience featuring thousands of carved jack-o-lanterns lighting up each night.

Now - Oct. 28

Imaginary Worlds

The exhibit returns with all new giant living plant sculptures at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. From an enchanting mermaid to a beautiful peacock and trio of gigantic camels, the exhibit is sure to be a vision splendor.

Tickets for adults are $21.95

September 28 - October 28

Peter Pan

Center for Puppetry Arts invited you to fly away to Neverland with Peter Pan and the Darling children in this vibrant, colorful adaptation of the time-honored classic tale.

Now through Nov.4

Sleepy Hollow Farm

Check out Sleepy Hollow Farm and enjoy and a pumpkin patch, wagon rides, a corn maze, farm animals, and even a kids zone. Admission is $12, children under 2 are free.

Now through Nov.11

Buford Corn Maze

Head to the Buford Corn Maze for some fun for the entire family. Enjoy old fashioned hayrides, a jumping pillow and even a haunted forest.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.