September 28
Check out The Cheese Fest at Atlanta’s Historic Fourth Ward Park, featuring artisan cheese makers and specialty producers from around the world. Listen to local musical acts and enjoy unlimited artisan food tastings. Tickets start at $35.
September 29
Alpharetta Brew Moon Fall Fest
Celebrate fall with beer, wine and delicious food from some of Alpharetta’s best restaurants. Enjoy live music KRP and Band X. Please bring your own chair. $10 entry fee. Event is rain or shine!
Head over to the Atlanta Mimosa Festival at Atlantic Station! Taste several different mimosa flavors, Delights by Dawn alcohol infused cupcakes, with DJ Qtip keeping you entertained. General admission is $15, and $45 for bottomless drinks and entry.
September 30
Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Rise up and cheer on the Atlanta Falcons as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Take advantage of fan first pricing on food and beverages. Ticket prices vary.
September 22 - October 31
Check out Six Flags Over Georgia for Fright Fest! It's a spooky time of year as zombies and ghouls take over the park. Enjoy thrills and activities for the whole family throughout the day and come back for a truly frightening evening of fun after the sun goes down including several haunted houses and scare zones located throughout the park. Ticket prices vary.
September 22 - October 28
Check out Stone Mountain Park's annual Pumpkin Festival! Enjoy park attractions, fun-filled games, live shows, and a new nighttime experience featuring thousands of carved jack-o-lanterns lighting up each night.
Now - Oct. 28
The exhibit returns with all new giant living plant sculptures at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. From an enchanting mermaid to a beautiful peacock and trio of gigantic camels, the exhibit is sure to be a vision splendor.
Tickets for adults are $21.95
September 29
Comedian Amy Schumer heads to the Fox Theater for an epic one night stand-up set at The Fox Theater.
September 28 - October 28
Center for Puppetry Arts invited you to fly away to Neverland with Peter Pan and the Darling children in this vibrant, colorful adaptation of the time-honored classic tale.
Now through Nov.11
Head to the Buford Corn Maze for some fun for the entire family. Enjoy old fashioned hayrides, a jumping pillow and even a haunted forest.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}