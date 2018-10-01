0 No plans this weekend? Check out Taste of Chamblee, Oktoberfest in Piedmont Park and more!

October 5

Oktoberfest in Piedmont Park

Enjoy a night of beer, games, costume contests, and musical performances at Oktoberfest in Piedmont Park. General admission is $20, VIP is $40.

October 6

Taste of Chamblee

The 11th annual Taste of Chamblee returns, celebrating the diverse restaurant community in Chamblee. In addition to amazing food, the event will feature SEC college football games and a family friendly kid zone. Admission to the event is free, but wristbands cost $16.99 and are pre-loaded with 15 Taste Points for food samples.

October 5-31

Netherworld Haunted House

Get in the Halloween spirit by visiting Netherworld Haunted House. Enjoy all kinds of special effects while getting spooked by monsters and real, live actors. Tickets start at $23.

October 5-7

International Night Market

Head to North Point Mall and experience the International Night Market. Enjoy all kinds of foods, an artisan market,a kids zone with face-painting, carnival games and much more.Tickets start at $10.

October 7

Taste of Tucker

Don't miss Taste of Tucker where you'll get to try all kinds of appetizers, entrees, and desserts from a variety of local restaurants. Sample-sized portions will be offered, with prices ranging from $2-$5. Enjoy live music and entertainment as well as kids activities.

October 6

Destination East Point

Spend a fall day enjoying this popular family friendly event hosted each year featuring activities for all ages, including live entertainment, food vendors, and an Artist Row.

September 22 - October 31

Fright Fest

Check out Six Flags Over Georgia for Fright Fest! It's a spooky time of year as zombies and ghouls take over the park. Enjoy thrills and activities for the whole family throughout the day and come back for a truly frightening evening of fun after the sun goes down including several haunted houses and scare zones located throughout the park. Ticket prices vary.

September 22 - October 28

Pumpkin Festival

Check out Stone Mountain Park's annual Pumpkin Festival! Enjoy park attractions, fun-filled games, live shows, and a new nighttime experience featuring thousands of carved jack-o-lanterns lighting up each night.

Now - Oct. 28

Imaginary Worlds

The exhibit returns with all new giant living plant sculptures at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. From an enchanting mermaid to a beautiful peacock and trio of gigantic camels, the exhibit is sure to be a vision splendor.

Tickets for adults are $21.95

September 28 - October 28

Peter Pan

Center for Puppetry Arts invited you to fly away to Neverland with Peter Pan and the Darling children in this vibrant, colorful adaptation of the time-honored classic tale.

Now through Nov.11

Buford Corn Maze

Head to the Buford Corn Maze for some fun for the entire family. Enjoy old fashioned hayrides, a jumping pillow and even a haunted forest.

