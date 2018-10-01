October 5
Enjoy a night of beer, games, costume contests, and musical performances at Oktoberfest in Piedmont Park. General admission is $20, VIP is $40.
October 6
The 11th annual Taste of Chamblee returns, celebrating the diverse restaurant community in Chamblee. In addition to amazing food, the event will feature SEC college football games and a family friendly kid zone. Admission to the event is free, but wristbands cost $16.99 and are pre-loaded with 15 Taste Points for food samples.
October 5-31
Get in the Halloween spirit by visiting Netherworld Haunted House. Enjoy all kinds of special effects while getting spooked by monsters and real, live actors. Tickets start at $23.
October 5-7
Head to North Point Mall and experience the International Night Market. Enjoy all kinds of foods, an artisan market,a kids zone with face-painting, carnival games and much more.Tickets start at $10.
October 7
Don't miss Taste of Tucker where you'll get to try all kinds of appetizers, entrees, and desserts from a variety of local restaurants. Sample-sized portions will be offered, with prices ranging from $2-$5. Enjoy live music and entertainment as well as kids activities.
October 6
Spend a fall day enjoying this popular family friendly event hosted each year featuring activities for all ages, including live entertainment, food vendors, and an Artist Row.
September 22 - October 31
Check out Six Flags Over Georgia for Fright Fest! It's a spooky time of year as zombies and ghouls take over the park. Enjoy thrills and activities for the whole family throughout the day and come back for a truly frightening evening of fun after the sun goes down including several haunted houses and scare zones located throughout the park. Ticket prices vary.
September 22 - October 28
Check out Stone Mountain Park's annual Pumpkin Festival! Enjoy park attractions, fun-filled games, live shows, and a new nighttime experience featuring thousands of carved jack-o-lanterns lighting up each night.
Now - Oct. 28
The exhibit returns with all new giant living plant sculptures at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. From an enchanting mermaid to a beautiful peacock and trio of gigantic camels, the exhibit is sure to be a vision splendor.
Tickets for adults are $21.95
September 28 - October 28
Center for Puppetry Arts invited you to fly away to Neverland with Peter Pan and the Darling children in this vibrant, colorful adaptation of the time-honored classic tale.
Now through Nov.11
Head to the Buford Corn Maze for some fun for the entire family. Enjoy old fashioned hayrides, a jumping pillow and even a haunted forest.
