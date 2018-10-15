0 No plans this weekend? Check out Taste of Atlanta, Boo at the Zoo and more!

October 19-21

Taste of Atlanta

Head to Atlanta's 'must do' food, wine, beer, and cocktail event! Taste of Atlanta is proud to feature delicious bites and drinks from more than 100 restaurants. Local chefs will lead on-stage cooking demos, and hands-on cooking classes. Tickets start at $25.

Owl-O-Ween Hot Air Balloon Festival

The 5th annual Owl-O-Ween Hot Air Balloon Festival is Atlanta's largest Hot Air Balloon Festival and costume party. Enjoy tethered balloon rides, an interactive kids zone, live entertainment, and more! Adults are $14, kids 6-12 $6.

October 20

Decatur Beer Festival

Enjoy an afternoon of beer tasting and music on the square in downtown Decatur, Georgia. Each general admission ticket includes a special tasting glass and unlimited sips from more than 80 breweries and live music throughout the festival. Tickets start at $50.

October 19-21

School of Rock

Catch the guitar-shredding popular Broadway musical School of Rock at The Fox Theatre. Tickets start at $34.75

October 20-21

Festival on Ponce

Head to historic Olmsted Linear Park for this 10th annual festival featuring 125 artists, gourmet food trucks, a kids zone and more. This is a FREE event.

Boo at the Zoo

Atlanta's favorite family Halloween festival, Boo at the Zoo returns. Sample treats throughout the zoo and enjoy the sights, characters and adventures of the whimsical Zoo Boo Town. Adults are $23, kids 3-11 $17.

September 22 - October 31

Fright Fest

Check out Six Flags Over Georgia for Fright Fest! It's a spooky time of year as zombies and ghouls take over the park. Enjoy thrills and activities for the whole family throughout the day and come back for a truly frightening evening of fun after the sun goes down including several haunted houses and scare zones located throughout the park. Ticket prices vary.

September 22 - October 28

Pumpkin Festival

Check out Stone Mountain Park's annual Pumpkin Festival! Enjoy park attractions, fun-filled games, live shows, and a new nighttime experience featuring thousands of carved jack-o-lanterns lighting up each night.

Now - Oct. 28

Imaginary Worlds

The exhibit returns with all new giant living plant sculptures at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. From an enchanting mermaid to a beautiful peacock and trio of gigantic camels, the exhibit is sure to be a vision splendor.

Tickets for adults are $21.95

September 28 - October 28

Peter Pan

Center for Puppetry Arts invited you to fly away to Neverland with Peter Pan and the Darling children in this vibrant, colorful adaptation of the time-honored classic tale.

Now through Nov.4

Southern Belle Farm

Enjoy all kinds of Fall activities from hay rides and corn cannon shooting, to pig races, pumpkin picking and more!

Now through Nov.11

Buford Corn Maze

Head to the Buford Corn Maze for some fun for the entire family. Enjoy old fashioned hayrides, a jumping pillow and even a haunted forest.

