0 No Plans this weekend? Check out igloos, ice skating at Ponce City Market, and more!

Now - February 24, 2019

Skate the Sky at Ponce City Market

With breathtaking views of Atlanta's skyline, The Roof at Ponce City Market is transforming Rooftop Terrace into a winter wonderland featuring ice skating, seasonal treats and festive decor. Check out the Igloo Experience, designed for couples, with intimate conversation seating, and a romantic ambiance. Igloo experience costs $37.50/person, skating prices vary.

Now - January 6, 2019

Margaritaville of Lanier Islands transforms from a lakeside paradise to a place of Christmas magic. The seven-mile holiday lights display has taken a Margaritaville twist, with 19 new displays, including the 5 O clock Somewhere display, and classic guest favorites revamped with LED lights. Tickets start at $43 a car.

December 14-16

Head to the Infinite Energy Center to catch a performance of The Nutcracker performed by the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre. Tickets range between $32-$39 dollars.

Now - December 24

Celebrate the holiday season and catch a performance of The Nutcracker at the Fox Theatre. Atlanta Ballet's first new Nutcracker in twenty years marks a milestone in dance history. It's truly a great holiday experience for the while family to enjoy. Tickets start at $35.

Now - December 24 Santa's Fantastical Santa's Fantastical is a family-friendly interactive wonderland of immersive worlds where the spirirt of the season comes alive through live performances, state-of-the-art technology, and Intstagram-worthy moments. Be the first to experience a Fantastical World. Tickets start at $36.

Now- January 6, 2019

Tradition and excitement merge at a magical place with seven miles of traditional and unique holiday lights. And there's more winter wonderland fun to be had at LandShark Landing with winter-themed carnival rides, fire pits, s'mores, specialty winter drinks, and more!

Celebrate the holiday season with the Pink Pig at Lenox Square! Bring the whole family out and take a ride on the famous train that's been around Atlanta for more than 50 years. Rides are $3.

Head to Six Flags Holiday in the Park and experience the most magical time of the year. The breathtaking winter wonderland features a variety of delightful and interactive activities to help capture the holiday spirit. Tickets start at $42.

Now - January 21

Lace up those skates and head over to The Rink at Park. In addition to ice skating, The Rink will host fun games, special events, signature cocktails, delicious food fare, and more! Tickets are $15- $20.

Now - January 10

Catch an the amazing 3-D movie, Flight of the Butterflies at the Fernbank Museum. The film will immerse audiences in the enchanting world of monarch butterflies, interweaving the story of their annual migration with the moving human story of the decades-long search for their winter home.

NOW - Feb. 24 Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain Park Snow Mountain is one of Atlanta's favorite winter destination with a 400-foot snow-covered tubing hill and an enormous snowy play area. Race each other down the slopes on tube runners or brave the hill together in family-sized tubes on Avalanche Alley. Tickets start at $34.95.

NOW - January 6

Get a head start on the Christmas spirit at Stone Mountain Park. Enjoy the glow from more than 2 million glowing lights, festive music, and visits from your favorite holiday characters!

Head over to the Atlanta Botanical Garden and check out the Garden Lights, Holiday Nights exhibit. This year marks the debut of the Skylights Lounge in the Skyline Garden. Plus, several larger-than-life plant giants from Imaginary Worlds: Once Upon A Time will be awash in holiday glow. Tickets start at $30.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.