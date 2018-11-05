Head to Atlantic Station for the first ever Guaco Taco Fest. The event will celebrate everything tacos, and all things avocado with some of Atlanta's best restaurants. Enjoy love music, drinks and more! Tickets start at $15.
Calling all vegetarians! The 7th annual Veg Fest will take place at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta. Chow down on some delicious food, check out a vendor marketplace with fun for all ages. There is a $5 suggested donation at the door.
The first annual “Artoberfest” – an interactive mural event and local makers market – will be an all day party with live music, food trucks, and more! General admission is free.
November 11
Hang out with King of Pops as they host a Field Day in the Old Fourth Ward. Enjoy a free popsicle, some tunes, a pop eating contest and more! This is a FREE event.
November 10-11
Shop for new baking tools, sample local sweet eats, and learn new sugar skills at The Ultimate Sugar Show! There will even be edible sugar art competitions. Bakers, cakers and sugar artists are invited to showcase their skills and compete for gifts and cash prizes. The event takes place at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Tickets are $10.
The Big Huge Tiny House Event is back at Ponce City Market! This two day event will bring in some great tiny houses and great opportunities to offer visitors an educational, hands on experience with a focus on sustainable, micro living. Enjoy some delicious food, and learn about sustainable initiatives in the area. This is a free event.
Now - November 11
Check out Brother Coyote and Sister Fox at the Center for Puppetry Arts. Quick witted sister Fox stays on step ahead of Brother Coyote in this Mexican folktale with English, Spanish, and plenty of chickens! Tickets are $19.50.
Now - January 6
Get a head start on the Christmas spirit at Stone Mountain Park. Enjoy the glow from more than 2 million glowing lights, festive music, and visits from your favorite holiday characters!
