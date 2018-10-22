0 No plans this weekend? Check out Crawl-O-Ween, the Country Living Fair, and more!

October 26

Sips Under the Sea

Check out the Georgia Aquarium for Sips Under the Sea: Nightmare on Baker Street! Enjoy drinks, finger foods, and spirited tunes. Be sure to wear your Halloween best and prepare for a wicked good time! Tickets start at $28.95.

Crawl-O-Ween ATL

Head to Virginia Highland for Crawl-O-Ween. The best Halloween costume bar crawl in the Atlanta! Hit up favorite spots like Hand In Hand, Neighbors, Dark Horse, The Warren and more. Tickets prices vary.

October 26-27

Country Living Fair

Check out the Country Living Fair at Stone Mountain Park. Over 200 vendors along the wooded paths of beautiful Stone Mountain Park selling antiques, furniture, specialty foods and more. Tickets start at $18.

IrishFest Atlanta

Bring your kids to learn the best of Irish culture through tunes, song, sports and stories. The event is held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta Dunwoody. Ticket prices vary.

October 27

Saints and Sinners Ball

Park Tavern hosts the annual Saints and Sinners ball. The bash will feature themed drink specials and plenty of surprises throughout the night. The event takes places under the Park Tavern Garden tent which is climate controlled -- meaning rain or shine, it's party time! Tickets start at $20.

Atlanta World Kite Festival

Enjoy kite flying, food trucks, face painting, live music, and more at the 7th annual Atlanta World Kite Festival held at the Meadow at Piedmont Park. General admission is free!

September 22 - October 31

Fright Fest

Check out Six Flags Over Georgia for Fright Fest! It's a spooky time of year as zombies and ghouls take over the park. Enjoy thrills and activities for the whole family throughout the day and come back for a truly frightening evening of fun after the sun goes down including several haunted houses and scare zones located throughout the park. Ticket prices vary.

September 22 - October 28

Pumpkin Festival

Check out Stone Mountain Park's annual Pumpkin Festival! Enjoy park attractions, fun-filled games, live shows, and a new nighttime experience featuring thousands of carved jack-o-lanterns lighting up each night.

Now - Oct. 28

Imaginary Worlds

The exhibit returns with all new giant living plant sculptures at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. From an enchanting mermaid to a beautiful peacock and trio of gigantic camels, the exhibit is sure to be a vision splendor.

Tickets for adults are $21.95

September 28 - October 28

Peter Pan

Center for Puppetry Arts invited you to fly away to Neverland with Peter Pan and the Darling children in this vibrant, colorful adaptation of the time-honored classic tale.

Now through Nov.4

Southern Belle Farm

Enjoy all kinds of Fall activities from hay rides and corn cannon shooting, to pig races, pumpkin picking and more!

Now through Nov.11

Buford Corn Maze

Head to the Buford Corn Maze for some fun for the entire family. Enjoy old fashioned hayrides, a jumping pillow and even a haunted forest.

