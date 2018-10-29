November 3-4
Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival
Head to picturesque Chastain Park for the annual Fall Arts Festival. The fest features more than 185 talented painters, photographers, sculptors, jewelers, and more! Enjoy live acoustic performances, food trucks, and even a kids area. All ages welcome, and this event is free to attend.
Now through November. 4
Southern Belle Farms has all kinds of fun Fall activities for the while family. Enjoy hayrides, a corn maze, pig races, barnyard animals, and so much mre! Be sure to stop at the market for some of their delicious, homemade strawberry ice cream. Tickets are $14.
November 3
Acworth Beet and Wine Festival
Downtown Acworth is hosting its annual Acworth Beer and Wine Festival. Taste over 100 kinds of beers and ciders, more than 25 wines, enjoy local music, and more. Tickets start at $40. Day-of event tickets are $50.
November 3-9
Check out Sandy Springs Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants will offer exclusive menus that provide diners the opportunity to taste appetizers, entrees, desserts and other tasty treats at special restaurant week prices. Make it a date night in Sandy Springs!
You won't want to miss the 18th annual Afternoon in the country! Chefs from Atlanta's top restaurants and caterers are paired with the area's best farms. They will be set up in a tasting format alongside fine wines, premium micro-brews and select retailers. The event also includes a silent auction and a famous cake raffle. Tickets are $125.
Now - November 11
Head to the Buford Corn Maze for some fun for the entire family. Enjoy old fashioned hayrides, a jumping pillow and even a haunted forest.
Head to the Center for Puppetry arts to check out Brother Coyote and Sister Fox. Quick witted sister Fox stays on step ahead of Brother Coyote in this Mexican folktale with English, Spanish, and plenty of chickens! Tickets are $19.50.
