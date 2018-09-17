0 No plans this weekend? Check out a Pumpkin Festival, Aqua Vino, Color Run

September 21

Aqua Vino 2018

Sample 200 wines from around the world, taste local restaurant food, hear live music, and shop at a silent auction at Aqua Vino at the Georgia Aquarium. Member tickets are $85, and $110 for non-members.

September 22

Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade

Check out one of Atlanta's great new traditions, the Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade! It's a celebration of the annual art on the Atlanta BeltLine exhibition, the largest temporary art exhibition in the south. Grab your lantern and join the glowing procession of light, music, and color as participants illuminate the Eastside Trail. This is a free event.

Sippin' Safari at Zoo Atlanta

Atlanta's wildest wine cellar comes uncorked for another year at Sippin' Safari! Don't miss this signature end-of-summer event featuring wine, tasty bites, live music on stages throughout the Zoo, evening wildlife viewing and more. Tickets start at $70.

September 22-23

Sandy Springs Festival

The Sandy Springs Festival offers two exciting days of art, live music, cultural performances, a pet parade, Chalk Walk Art Competition, 10K and 5K race, children’s programming, classic rides, gourmet and festival food options, and much more.

September 23

The Color Run at Six Flags Over Georgia

The Color Run is a unique, un-timed 5K event. Thousands of runners are doused head to toe in different colors at each kilometer. Wear white at the starting line and finish covered in color! Registration price varies.

September 19-23

PGA Tour Championship

Check out the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course. An entertaining experience for the whole family, the TOUR Championship offers a variety of delicious dining options, refreshing beverages, priceless entertainment and more!

September 22 - October 28

Pumpkin Festival

Check out Stone Mountain Park's annual Pumpkin Festival! Enjoy park attractions, fun-filled games, live shows, and a new nighttime experience featuring thousands of carved jack-o-lanterns lighting up each night.

Now - Oct. 28

Imaginary Worlds

The exhibit returns with all new giant living plant sculptures at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. From an enchanting mermaid to a beautiful peacock and trio of gigantic camels, the exhibit is sure to be a vision splendor.

Tickets for adults are $21.95

Sepember 21-23

Aladdin at The Fox Theatre

Disney's hit Broadway musical production Aladdin come to The Fox Theatre! The musical is filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, and comedy. Tickets start at $34.

September 28 - October 28

Peter Pan

Center for Puppetry Arts invited you to fly away to Neverland with Peter Pan and the Darling children in this vibrant, colorful adaptation of the time-honored classic tale.

Now through Nov.11

Buford Corn Maze

Head to the Buford Corn Maze for some fun for the entire family. Enjoy old fashioned hayrides, a jumping pillow and even a haunted forest.

