0 No plans this weekend? Check out a Pub Crawl on the BeltLine, catch The Nutcracker at The Fox

December 8

Grab some friends and head to the BeltLine for the best winter pub crawl. Enjoy up to five complimentary beverages along the BeltLine with great food and drink specials at each participating location Tickets start at $38 and will increase to $42 after December 2nd.

Check out a performance of Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Infinite Energy Center. For every ticket sold, they will donate a $1 to Susan G. Comen of Greater Atlanta and The Chattahoochee River Keeper.

Parents, take your kids to meet Santa 723 feet above downtown Atlanta at the Sun Dial's big event. The morning includes a visit with Santa and complimentary photos, stations to decorate ornaments and write letters to the North Pole, a breakfast buffet and for the parents, Mimosas and Bloody Marys. It's $50 for adults and $25 for kids under 12.

December 9

Head to the High Museum of Art for a day of fun and learning. Experience art making at The Green Family Education Center, and enjoy a performance by the Ballet Institute of Atlanta. Admission is free.

The Georgia Club in Statham, Georgia is excited to host the 2018 Christmas Tour of Homes. It benefits St. Mary’s Hospice and Tree House, Inc. Experience the magic of a Southern Christmas as guests tour five of The Georgia Club’s most beautifully decorated homes.

December 8-24

Celebrate the holiday season and catch a performance of The Nutcracker at the Fox Theatre. Atlanta Ballet's first new Nutcracker in twenty years marks a milestone in dance history. It's truly a great holiday experience for the while family to enjoy. Tickets start at $35.

Now - December 2

Check out a performance of Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Tickets start at $34.

Now - December 24 Santa's Fantastical Santa's Fantastical is a family-friendly interactive wonderland of immersive worlds where the spirirt of the season comes alive through live performances, state-of-the-art technology, and Intstagram-worthy moments. Be the first to experience a Fantastical World. Tickets start at $36.

Now- January 6, 2019

Tradition and excitement merge at a magical place with seven miles of traditional and unique holiday lights. And there's more winter wonderland fun to be had at LandShark Landing with winter-themed carnival rides, fire pits, s'mores, specialty winter drinks, and more!

Celebrate the holiday season with the Pink Pig at Lenox Square! Bring the whole family out and take a ride on the famous train that's been around Atlanta for more than 50 years. Rides are $3.

Head to Six Flags Holiday in the Park and experience the most magical time of the year. The breathtaking winter wonderland features a variety of delightful and interactive activities to help capture the holiday spirit. Tickets start at $42.

Now - January 21

Lace up those skates and head over to The Rink at Park. In addition to ice skating, The Rink will host fun games, special events, signature cocktails, delicious food fare, and more! Tickets are $15- $20.

Now - January 10

Catch an the amazing 3-D movie, Flight of the Butterflies at the Fernbank Museum. The film will immerse audiences in the enchanting world of monarch butterflies, interweaving the story of their annual migration with the moving human story of the decades-long search for their winter home.

NOW - Feb. 24 Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain Park Snow Mountain is one of Atlanta's favorite winter destination with a 400-foot snow-covered tubing hill and an enormous snowy play area. Race each other down the slopes on tube runners or brave the hill together in family-sized tubes on Avalanche Alley. Tickets start at $34.95.

NOW - January 6

Get a head start on the Christmas spirit at Stone Mountain Park. Enjoy the glow from more than 2 million glowing lights, festive music, and visits from your favorite holiday characters!

Head over to the Atlanta Botanical Garden and check out the Garden Lights, Holiday Nights exhibit. This year marks the debut of the Skylights Lounge in the Skyline Garden. Plus, several larger-than-life plant giants from Imaginary Worlds: Once Upon A Time will be awash in holiday glow. Tickets start at $30.

