New Harry Potter roller coaster coming to Universal

ORLANDO - Universal Orlando Resort revealed the name and opening date for the highly-anticipated, new adventure coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter this summer.
Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will open on June 13, 2019 in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and feature the most highly-themed coaster yet. For the first time ever, guests will fly with Hagrid on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the path of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.
More details about the new experience will be revealed in March.
