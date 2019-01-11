ORLANDO, Fla. - Laissez les bon temps rouler (let the good times roll)! Universal Orlando Resort announced the concert headliners performing at the 2019 Mardi Gras celebration – a family-friendly version of the renowned Big Easy bash that features authentic Cajun-style cuisine, an incredible nightly parade and – on select nights – live concerts from some of the biggest names in music.
Universal’s Mardi Gras 2019 will run daily from Feb. 9 through April 4. For 13 select nights during the event, guests can enjoy performances by some of the biggest names in music, including GRAMMY award-winning rapper, Macklemore, globally renowned superstar, Pitbull, chart-topping country music duo Dan + Shay and Latin superstar Becky G. For the complete line-up and performance schedule, see below.
But the jamboree won’t stop there as a party animal-themed Mardi Gras parade will run nightly throughout the streets of Universal Studios Florida featuring intricately detailed floats, vivacious dancers and stilt performers, and countless beads. This year, the party animal-themed parade will debut six new floats featuring animals from the arctic, jungle, ocean and more – rounding out the lineup of 12 hand-crafted floats engineered by Kern Studios, the same company that has created floats for the iconic New Orleans celebration since 1947.
Plus, guests can also enjoy authentic Cajun cuisine at The French Quarter Courtyard and performances by bands pulled straight from Bourbon Street. New to this year’s event, all food and beverage items will be served as a tasting size, allowing guests to experience a variety of classic New Orleans dishes throughout their visit including gumbo, jambalaya, po boys and more. In addition the event will feature new menu items including, frog legs, crab etouffee and craft beer flights featuring regional brews from Louisiana.
The excitement of Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration is also included with admission to Universal Studios Florida or with an annual pass.
2019 MARDI GRAS HEADLINERS LINE-UP
Mardi Gras Event Dates
Headliners
(performing in the Music Plaza)
Feb. 9
BUSH
Feb. 16
Gavin DeGraw
Feb. 17
Dan + Shay
Feb. 23
Macklemore
March 2
To be announced
March 9
Becky G
March 10
Sean Paul
March 16
Steve Miller Band
March 17
Ziggy Marley
March 23
NF
March 24
Pitbull
March 30
To be announced
March 31
To be announced
2019 Mardi Gras New Orleans Bands Lineup
Mardi Gras Event Dates
New Orleans Bands
(Performing in the French Quarter Courtyard)
Feb. 9 – Feb. 17
Dirty Bourbon River Show
Feb. 18 – Feb. 27
Naughty Professor Brass Band
Feb. 28 – March 18
Free Agents Brass Band featuring Honey Bannister
March 19 – April 4
New Breed Brass Band
