    By: Nelson Hicks

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Laissez les bon temps rouler (let the good times roll)! Universal Orlando Resort announced the concert headliners performing at the 2019 Mardi Gras celebration – a family-friendly version of the renowned Big Easy bash that features authentic Cajun-style cuisine, an incredible nightly parade and – on select nights – live concerts from some of the biggest names in music.

    Universal’s Mardi Gras 2019 will run daily from Feb. 9 through April 4.  For 13 select nights during the event, guests can enjoy performances by some of the biggest names in music, including GRAMMY award-winning rapper, Macklemore, globally renowned superstar, Pitbull, chart-topping country music duo Dan + Shay and Latin superstar Becky G. For the complete line-up and performance schedule, see below. 

    But the jamboree won’t stop there as a party animal-themed Mardi Gras parade will run nightly throughout the streets of Universal Studios Florida featuring intricately detailed floats, vivacious dancers and stilt performers, and countless beads. This year, the party animal-themed parade will debut six new floats featuring animals from the arctic, jungle, ocean and more – rounding out the lineup of 12 hand-crafted floats engineered by Kern Studios, the same company that has created floats for the iconic New Orleans celebration since 1947.

    Plus, guests can also enjoy authentic Cajun cuisine at The French Quarter Courtyard and performances by bands pulled straight from Bourbon Street. New to this year’s event, all food and beverage items will be served as a tasting size, allowing guests to experience a variety of classic New Orleans dishes throughout their visit including gumbo, jambalaya, po boys and more. In addition the event will feature new menu items including, frog legs, crab etouffee and craft beer flights featuring regional brews from Louisiana.

    The excitement of Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration is also included with admission to Universal Studios Florida or with an annual pass. 

    2019 MARDI GRAS HEADLINERS LINE-UP

    Mardi Gras Event Dates

    Headliners

    (performing in the Music Plaza)

    Feb. 9

    BUSH

    Feb. 16

    Gavin DeGraw

    Feb. 17

    Dan + Shay

    Feb. 23

    Macklemore

    March 2

    To be announced

    March 9

    Becky G

    March 10

    Sean Paul

    March 16

    Steve Miller Band

    March 17

    Ziggy Marley

    March 23

    NF

    March 24

    Pitbull

    March 30

    To be announced

    March 31

    To be announced

     

    2019 Mardi Gras New Orleans Bands Lineup

    Mardi Gras Event Dates

    New Orleans Bands

    (Performing in the French Quarter Courtyard)

    Feb. 9 – Feb. 17

    Dirty Bourbon River Show

    Feb. 18 – Feb. 27

    Naughty Professor Brass Band

    Feb. 28 – March 18

    Free Agents Brass Band featuring Honey Bannister

    March 19 – April 4

    New Breed Brass Band

