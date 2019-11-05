Local restaurant to host monthly Drag Queen Brunch

ATLANTA - Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours has announced that it is launching a monthly Drag Queen Brunch on the second Saturday of each month starting Saturday, Nov. 9.
The brunch will be hosted by the fabulous Amber Divine, local drag queen legend and former member of Atlanta's oldest drag troupe, The Armorettes.
Twisted Soul hosted a Drag Queen Brunch during Atlanta Pride, and it proved to be so overwhelmingly popular, chef-owner Deborah VanTrece decided to make it a regular event.
“So many people heard about the Drag Queen Brunch at Atlanta Pride, so it was really a no-brainer to make it an ongoing event,” said Chef Deborah VanTrece, chef-owner of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours. “In addition to really good food and libations, it’s an opportunity to let your hair down and have some fun.”
Twisted Soul’s full brunch menu will be available, which includes specially-made dishes, small plates, sandwiches, and salads. Guests can choose from Twisted Soul’s diverse cocktail list, as well as wine, beer, and champagne splits.
The Drag Queen Brunch runs from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Afterwards, local talent DJ Shailon will be spinning music to keep the party going.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}