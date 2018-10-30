Krog Street Market to host Monster Prom Halloween Party

Break out your old tuxedo and Frankenstein mask, too!
Krog Street Market is hosting a Monster Prom Halloween Party Wednesday.
The event includes some family fun, with trick-or-treating for the kids from 4 to 6 p.m. and the prom party dancing the night away from 6 to 9 p.m.
Kids of all ages are invited to don their costumes and weave through the destination’s shops and eateries until their bags are bursting with treats. Candy-loving ghouls are encouraged to arrive early, as the first 100 participants will receive a unique trick-or-treating bag.
The Monster Prom Halloween Party includes a costume contest, DJ, dancing, photo booths and raffle prizes. The night's top costume takes home a $500 gift card with several costume categories, including best overall costume, best group costume and best monster makeup,
While you never know what surprises are in store on Halloween, you can count on pumpkin beer at Hop City, fall-themed baked goods at Little Tart Bake Shop, fall cocktails at Bar Mercado, limited edition “Spooky Mermaid” chocolate bars from Xocolatl and much more.
The event is free to attend.
