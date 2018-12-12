0 Krog Street Market celebrates the holidays with free movies, more

ATLANTA - Inman Park destination Krog Street Market is decking the halls for a weeklong holiday celebration with events for all ages this week.

The fun starts on Monday, Dec. 10 with a four-night holiday movie series in Krog Street Market’s living room – the area located just inside the front entrance where the dining tables are situated. The community is invited for a free showing of Elf on Monday, The Santa Clause on Tuesday, Home Alone on Wednesday and A Christmas Story on Thursday. All movies will start at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 14, prepare to rock around the Christmas tree at the first ever Krog Jingle Ball from 6 to 9 p.m. Dance the night away to the sounds of Atlanta’s own DJ Freddie P; create memorable Instagram moments with themed props and backgrounds in the photo booth; and wear your most outlandish holiday gear for a chance to win $250 in VISA gift cards in the ugly sweater contest.

The week wraps up with the only event big enough to fit Santa Claus himself: a pop-up holiday market. From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16, Krog Street Market and Stove Works will host a variety of local vendors selling original gifts perfect for the holidays. Also, Santa will be roaming the market taking pictures with kids from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on both days checking his list twice, as Krog Street Market’s Instagram tracks his location on its story.

Throughout the festivities, visitors are encouraged to pick up a Holiday Treat Map that details the specials Krog Street Market’s tenants will offer to help celebrate the season.

“We are excited to transform our food hall into a festive holiday locale,” said Ashley Mack, marketing manager of retail services for Colliers Atlanta. “Whether you want to relax and watch a holiday classic on the big screen or take your best shot at winning the ugly sweater contest, there’s something for everyone throughout the week.”

Visitors are encouraged to use environmentally friendly methods of transportation such as walking, biking or ridesharing as parking may be limited. Krog Street Market is located in the heart of Inman Park along the Atlanta BeltLine at 99 Krog St NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30307.

