Krispy Kreme brings back an old favorite, introduces 3 new doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is bringing back an old favorite and introducing something new.
Lemon Glaze is back! Available for one week only Monday, April 22 through Sunday, April 28, Krispy Kreme’s Lemon Glazed Doughnut features zesty fresh lemon and the company's sweet, signature glaze, embodying the essence of summer in one melt-in-your-mouth doughnut.
But it is summertime, so you've got to watch what you eat. What's a doughnut lover to do? Snack on the all-new fruit-flavored offerings.
Beginning Monday, May 6, the summertime fruit flavor exploration really takes off with three new doughnuts.
- Pineapple Doughnut: This brightly decorated doughnut is bursting with pineapple filling so delicious you’ll think you’re in the tropics.
- Key Lime Doughnut: A fresh take on summertime, this doughnut is filled with Key Lime Kreme to give you the tartness you crave, balanced with the sweetness of a Krispy Kreme doughnut.
- Strawberry Doughnut: This doughnut is jam-packed with strawberry filling and decorated to resemble one of summer’s tastiest fruits.
The fruit-flavored doughnuts will be available through Sunday, June 16 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}