KISS frontman Paul Stanley strutting to Atlanta to exhibit artwork

Paul Stanley’s interest in creating art is well-documented, starting with the legendary KISS logo that he drafted on his parents’ coffee table in the 1970s.
About 12 years ago, the Starchild known for his raspy yowl and spandex-clad hip thrusts returned to painting, specifically portraits and abstracts.
On June 16, Stanley will appear at Wentworth Gallery in Phipps Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. with an exhibit of his artwork. The collection of mixed-media originals and hand-painted sculptures are also available for acquisition.
In addition to penning KISS classics “Love Gun,” “Hard Luck Woman,” “Detroit Rock City” and, with Gene Simmons, a trove of other rock memories, Stanley, 66, also explored his acting interests by playing the title role in the 1999 Toronto production of “Phantom of the Opera.”
In 2014, Stanley released his autobiography, “Face the Music: A Life Exposed.”
KISS is performing a handful of festivals this summer in Spain.
