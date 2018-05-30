0 Imagine Music Festival announces lineup

ATLANTA - Once viewed as a burgeoning new festival filling a void in the Southeast, Imagine Music Festival now celebrates its 5th Anniversary as one of the nation’s most anticipated electronic dance music events.

Preparing for its biggest year to date, Imagine has released the first phase of its lineup which includes some of the biggest and most exciting talent from around the globe. Returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta on September 21-23, 2018, the first round of headliners for the highly-anticipated music and camping festival include: Armin Van Buuren, Alesso, Galantis, RL Grime, Zeds Dead and special guest: Adventure Club. With still more headliners to be announced, this initial collection of top tier names are joined by over 40 additional artists.

Featuring four main stages, with more stages and artists to be announced, Imagine’s immersive aquatic fairytale will permeate the grounds of Atlanta Motor Speedway - from the infield to deep into the early morning in the camping areas. Additional artists on the 2018 performer lineup include: Oceania Stage: 12th Planet; Bear Grillz: Liquid Stranger; Riot Ten; Zaxx; Eddie Gold; Kevin Flum; Leah Culver; Midnite Panda; Ra; and Sunday Service. Amazonia Stage: GRiZ; ZHU; Cashmere Cat; Shpongle (Simon Posford DJ set); Ekali; Eoto; Lotus; Jai Wolf; SunSquabi; Higher Learning; Juju Beats; Levitation Jones; Protohype and Zen Selekta. Disco Inferno Stage: Green Velvet; Oliver Heldens; special guest: Noisia; Boogie T & Squnto; Chocolate Puma; EDX; Joker; Koan Sound; Shlump; Walker & Royce; Wax Motif; Afro Acid Block, with: Salah Ananse and DJ Kemit; Ariel; Exit 9; Halogen; Ployd; and White Rhino. Aeria Stage: Paul Oakenfold; Gabriel Dresden; DJ Dara; IV Lab; Bryson Taylor; and DaddyDough.

The festival is an all-encompassing, 360-degree sensory experience that blends music, circus troupes, performers, dancers, art, workshops, classes and more.

“Topping the prior year's lineup has undoubtedly become a bigger challenge each year.” says Iris Presents founders Glenn and Madeleine Goodhand. "Through many special requests, our fans and the Imagine Family have helped to curate another dream lineup. Our fan support has been an integral part in this festival's growth and we cannot wait to welcome you all back for our best year yet.”

Imagine will continue to improve on the guest experience with more camping activities and services, additional entry and exits gates, improved VIP area, more custom stage designs and overall improvements to the site that will create better flow and shorter wait times. Throughout the aquatic wonderland there will be no shortage of aquatic creatures, dancers, cirque acts, art, workshops, the return of the Imagine pool and an even bigger and better lineup. As one of the country’s last remaining independent festivals, Imagine creates an all-encompassing, 360-degree sensory experience that blends music, circus troupes, performers, dancers, art, workshops, classes and more.

Tickets are available now starting at $219 for a 3-day pass and $285 for a 3-day pass with camping. VIP passes with express entry into festival, exclusive viewing areas, VIP bars and lounges, and private air-conditioned VIP trailer restrooms start at $360 for a 3-day pass and $479 with a 3-day pass with camping. Several lodging packages are available, including GA Camping, VIP Camping, RV Camping, Unity Travel Qube village and Hotels. Tickets are available online at www.imaginefestival.com. Imagine Music Festival is an 18 and over event.

