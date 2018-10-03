Ice skating rink opens Friday with 'Ice, Ice Baby' party

Is Vanilla Ice available?
The Mall of Georgia opens their ice skating rink this Friday, despite the 80- to 90-degree temperatures. To celebrate the event, there's an "Ice, Ice Baby" event.
Glide along to the top 90s jams for the grand opening on Friday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Mall of Georgia will celebrate the new experience with entertainment from a live DJ, a photo booth, social media contest, games and more.
The rink is designed with faux ice to better handle the Georgia temperatures.
It's open seven days a week. General admission is $5, children 12 and under are $3. Skate rental is included with the fee.
The rink is open through Jan. 6.
