How late can you shoot fireworks in Georgia?

Planning on setting off fireworks to celebrate America’s birthday? The sale and personal use of fireworks is legal in Georgia after relatively recent legislation.
But there are some caveats and limitations on when and where you can set off fireworks.
How late can you shoot fireworks?
Georgians can set off fireworks on normal days until 9 p.m., until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to the legislation. (On Fourth of July, fireworks can be set off until midnight.)
What fireworks can you shoot in Georgia?
In 2016, the state legalized the use and sale of fireworks such as firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars. However, HB 727, limits where and when firecrackers can be used.
While Georgia cities cannot ban the use of fireworks, they can extend hours, regulate where fireworks are sold through zoning and enact taxes on sales, according to the Georgia Municipal Association.
How does your city regulate fireworks?
In Cobb County, some cities used to ban fireworks entirely. Read more about Cobb County's city ordinances here.
In DeKalb County, one city extended its fireworks curfew so revelers can even celebrate longer. Read more about DeKalb County's city ordinances here.
In Gwinnett County, have any cities taken any action on fireworks? Read more about Gwinnett County's city ordinances here.
In North Fulton, one city says you need written permission to shoot fireworks in parks. Read more about North Fulton's city ordinances here.
