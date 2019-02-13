  • Hottest Valentine's reservation is at Waffle House!

    By: Nelson Hicks

    ATLANTA - Soft music, great food and a romantic atmosphere; it's all the ingredients for a perfect Valentine's Day dinner, and it can be had at...Waffle House.

    This couple was celebrating their 23rd anniversary! (Photo by Nelson Hicks)

    But like any great restaurant on Valentine's Day, you better make a reservation.

    "Valentine's Day is about spending time with the one you love at a place you love," says Waffle House Valentine's specialist Jessica Kinskey. "And it's even better when you can do that without spending a lot of money."

    The tradition began in 2008 at the company's Johns Creek location. An influx of customers dined at this restaurant every Valentine's Day, so the manager decided to make the experience extra special.

    Here are some more photos from Valentine's Day at Waffle House. (Photo by Nelson Hicks)

    Today the trend of white tablecloths, candles and special menu items has spread to Waffle House locations in 21 states.

    Every Waffle House does not take part in the Valentine's Day event. Call ahead for a reservation, as many locations are completely booked for the night.

    love was in the air as a number of the restaurants celebrated Valentine's Day! (Photo by Nelson Hicks)

    "This is the only night that Waffle House locations take reservations," adds Kinskey. "We've had customers asking for months when they can get their reservation in for 2019."

    Love was on the menu at Waffle House for Valentine's Day. (Photo by Nelson Hicks)

    Here are the Georgia locations participating:

    Unit

    Address

    City

    State

    Zip

    136

    286 NORTH LEE STREET

    FORSYTH

    GA

    31029

    412

    2264 CHESHIRE BRIDGE RD NE

    ATLANTA

    GA

    30324

    777

    143 HWY 74 S.

    PEACHTREE CITY

    GA

    30269

    786

    5071 PEACHTREE IND BLVD

    CHAMBLEE

    GA

    30341

    874

    310 BRANNON RD

    CUMMING

    GA

    30041

    993

    8239 HWY. 278

    COVINGTON

    GA

    30014

    1177

    965 LANIER AVE

    FAYETTEVILLE

    GA

    30214

    1196

    3871 STONE MTN HWY

    SNELLVILLE

    GA

    30039

    1485

    1586 INDIAN TRAIL RD

    NORCROSS

    GA

    30093

    1509

    296 WEST CLINTON ST

    GRAY

    GA

    31032

    1612

    531 CANTON HWY

    CUMMING

    GA

    30040

    1731

    229 TEMPLE AVE

    NEWNAN

    GA

    30263

    1764

    7415 SPOUT SPRINGS RD

    FLOWERY BRANCH

    GA

    30542

    1772

    1408 HWY 16 WEST

    GRIFFIN

    GA

    30223

    1801

    2045 HWY 155 NORTH

    MCDONOUGH

    GA

    30252

    1915

    4115 BUFORD DR

    BUFORD

    GA

    30518

