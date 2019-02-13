Hottest Valentine's reservation is at Waffle House!

ATLANTA - Soft music, great food and a romantic atmosphere; it's all the ingredients for a perfect Valentine's Day dinner, and it can be had at...Waffle House.
But like any great restaurant on Valentine's Day, you better make a reservation.
"Valentine's Day is about spending time with the one you love at a place you love," says Waffle House Valentine's specialist Jessica Kinskey. "And it's even better when you can do that without spending a lot of money."
PHOTOS: Valentine's Day at Waffle House
The tradition began in 2008 at the company's Johns Creek location. An influx of customers dined at this restaurant every Valentine's Day, so the manager decided to make the experience extra special.
Today the trend of white tablecloths, candles and special menu items has spread to Waffle House locations in 21 states.
RELATED: Test your Waffle House knowledge at the Waffle House Museum
Every Waffle House does not take part in the Valentine's Day event. Call ahead for a reservation, as many locations are completely booked for the night.
"This is the only night that Waffle House locations take reservations," adds Kinskey. "We've had customers asking for months when they can get their reservation in for 2019."
Here are the Georgia locations participating:
|
Unit
|
Address
|
City
|
State
|
Zip
|
136
|
286 NORTH LEE STREET
|
FORSYTH
|
GA
|
31029
|
412
|
2264 CHESHIRE BRIDGE RD NE
|
ATLANTA
|
GA
|
30324
|
777
|
143 HWY 74 S.
|
PEACHTREE CITY
|
GA
|
30269
|
786
|
5071 PEACHTREE IND BLVD
|
CHAMBLEE
|
GA
|
30341
|
874
|
310 BRANNON RD
|
CUMMING
|
GA
|
30041
|
993
|
8239 HWY. 278
|
COVINGTON
|
GA
|
30014
|
1177
|
965 LANIER AVE
|
FAYETTEVILLE
|
GA
|
30214
|
1196
|
3871 STONE MTN HWY
|
SNELLVILLE
|
GA
|
30039
|
1485
|
1586 INDIAN TRAIL RD
|
NORCROSS
|
GA
|
30093
|
1509
|
296 WEST CLINTON ST
|
GRAY
|
GA
|
31032
|
1612
|
531 CANTON HWY
|
CUMMING
|
GA
|
30040
|
1731
|
229 TEMPLE AVE
|
NEWNAN
|
GA
|
30263
|
1764
|
7415 SPOUT SPRINGS RD
|
FLOWERY BRANCH
|
GA
|
30542
|
1772
|
1408 HWY 16 WEST
|
GRIFFIN
|
GA
|
30223
|
1801
|
2045 HWY 155 NORTH
|
MCDONOUGH
|
GA
|
30252
|
1915
|
4115 BUFORD DR
|
BUFORD
|
GA
|
30518
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}