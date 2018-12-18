Holiday festivities return to College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA - Santa Claus and Fumbles the Elf headline the College Football Hall of Fame's Deck the Hall holiday event.
The festivities include photos in front of the 14-foot Christmas tree with the duo. The photos are included with general admission to the downtown Atlanta attraction.
RELATED: Appear on College Gameday, meet Peyton Manning at College Football Hall of Fame
Meet Santa and Fumbles:
- December 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 am
- December 22 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- December 23 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- December 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- January 3 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
The CFHOF will again partner with the City of Refuge during the holidays. The Atlanta-based nonprofit works to help individuals and families find a clear pathway out of poverty. The Hall will be collecting blankets for City of Refuge from now through Jan. 4. Guests who donate a blanket will receive 20% off admission.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}