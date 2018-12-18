  • Holiday festivities return to College Football Hall of Fame

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Santa Claus and Fumbles the Elf headline the College Football Hall of Fame's Deck the Hall holiday event.

    The festivities include photos in front of the 14-foot Christmas tree with the duo. The photos are included with general admission to the downtown Atlanta attraction.

    RELATED: Appear on College Gameday, meet Peyton Manning at College Football Hall of Fame

    Meet Santa and Fumbles:

    • December 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 am
    • December 22 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
    • December 23 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
    • December 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
    • January 3 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

    The CFHOF will again partner with the City of Refuge during the holidays. The Atlanta-based nonprofit works to help individuals and families find a clear pathway out of poverty.  The Hall will be collecting blankets for City of Refuge from now through Jan. 4. Guests who donate a blanket will receive 20% off admission.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories