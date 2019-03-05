Head to Topgolf for a night of contests, drinks, charity

ATLANTA - Take a swing for a good cause!
UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation is hosting a night out at Topgolf in Midtown on March 12 to raise money for medical grants for kids in the southeast Region.
Those taking part will enjoy an evening of golf, food, drinks, prizes, contests and fun including a chance to take a swing at the $20,000 Hole-in-One contest.
Chloe Parker will be onhand for the event. At birth, Chloe was diagnosed with Atresia, a medical condition causing her to be completely deaf in the left ear and partially deaf in the right ear. As a small child, Chloe often would become frustrated because she couldn’t completely understand what was going on around her. Hearing only bits and pieces of conversations also contributed to her struggles with school. That all started to change four years ago when Chloe had implant surgery that allowed her to wear Cochlear Baha’s, bone anchored hearing aids. The surgery made it possible for Chloe to hear for the first time on her left side at age five and gain close to 100 percent of her hearing in both ears.
In 2018, Chloe’s doctor informed Kali that Chloe’s implants would need to be upgraded because that model was being discontinued. The UHCCF grant allowed Kali to upgrade Chloe’s hearing aids and covered the cost of the warranty on the devices. Today, Chloe is a thriving girly girl and a little social butterfly. She lives a healthy normal childhood and is becoming more comfortable communicating in all settings.
UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation is a charitable organization that provides medical grants to help children gain access to health-related services Since 2007, UHCCF has awarded over 18,000 grants totaling more than $45 million to children and families across the United States. All proceeds support the organization’s goal to award the 20,000th grant in 2020.
The event is $150 per person.
