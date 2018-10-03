Harvest of Halloween events at Botanical Garden this month

With the calendar rolling into October, it's time for all things Halloween!
Fall serves up a harvest of fun events at both the Atlanta and Gainesville Botanical Gardens. The gardens will be stuffed with more than 100 scarecrows created by artists, designers, schools, businesses and families for Scarecrows in the Garden. Participants compete for prizes in one of two design categories: professional and nonprofessional.
PHOTOS: Scarecrows fill Atlanta Botanical Garden in 2017
On Thursday evenings at the Atlanta garden, visitors may explore the scarecrows under the glare of flashlights (which they are encouraged to bring) during Fest-of-Ale. Each week from 5 - 9 p.m. the beer fest features a variety of fine specialty ales at cash bars and live musical entertainment. On the night of October 25, check out the Great Pumpkin-Carving Contest.
For youngsters, harvest-themed activities will be on tap on weekends from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 28 they can don their favorite costumes for a day of treats and activities during Goblins in the Garden, held at both gardens from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}