Halloween Horror Nights opens for another season of terror at Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. - The world's premier Halloween event, Halloween Horror Nights, is now open at Universal Orlando Resort – unleashing the most terrifying names in horror and haunting original nightmares upon guests, creating the ultimate Halloween experience.
As the sun sets on days filled with thrills, the nights will awaken with a frightening chill as crazed cult favorites, cinematic greats and original abominations take over Universal Studios Florida. Guests will brave 10 disturbingly-real haunted houses, five blood-curling scare zones filled with scareactors stalking their every move, live entertainment – including a brand-new, twisted nighttime lagoon show, "Halloween Marathon of Mayhem," plus enjoy access to Universal Studios' most thrilling attractions.
Throughout the event, guests will:
- Encounter the terrifying Upside Down where they will walk through iconic scenes like the Starcourt Mall and Hopper's cabin and face ferocious Demodogs, from seasons 2 and 3 of Netflix's "Stranger Things"
- Be transported to the streets of New York as the rift between worlds opens – releasing ghoulish spirits, hideous specters and ectoplasm-dripping phantasms in every shape and size in "Ghostbusters"
- Come face-to-face with the legendary monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, Wolf Man and more in "Universal Monsters," inspired by Universal Pictures' classic horror flicks
- Journey into the unnerving world of Jordan Peele's and Universal Pictures' "Us" where The Tethered emerge from their tunnels to seek revenge on their privileged doubles
- Enter the sleepy small town of Crescent Cove that has been taken over by a pack of murderous clown-like creatures in MGM's "Killer Klowns From Outer Space"
- Take a relentless tour of Rob Zombie's "House of 1000 Corpses," and venture through the chaotic home of the Firefly family, a sadistic clan of psychotic killers
- Scream their way through four spine-chilling original haunted houses created by the twisted minds of Universal Orlando's Entertainment team, including "Graveyard Games," "Yeti: Terror of the Yukon," "Depths of Fear" and "Nightingales: Blood Pit"
The horror continues as menacing scareactors fill the streets in five highly-themed scare zones – Zombieland: Double Tap," based-on Sony Pictures' 2009 cult classic hit and upcoming sequel out on October 18 in U.S. theaters, and "Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe," inspired by the popular music of horror icon Rob Zombie. Guests will also find themselves in three original nightmares – "Anarch-cade," "Vikings Undead" and "Vanity Ball."
And when they need a break from the screams, guests can enjoy two thrilling shows. Academy of Villains returns for its fourth year in a row with an all-new show, "Academy of Villains: Altered States," featuring a killer mix of dance and theatrics. And, for the first time ever, guests can watch as terrifying moments inspired by some of the Halloween classics taking over the event come to life right before their eyes in the Universal Studios Florida lagoon during "Halloween Marathon of Mayhem."
