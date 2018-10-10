Halloween fun returns to the College Football Hall of Fame

Herschel Walker, Barry Sanders and Tony Dorsett provided plenty of nightmares for college football defensive coordinators back during their playing days. Guests to the College Football Hall of Fame can learn all about the trio on a visit. But later this month, the College Football Hall of Fame will be filled with a different kind of scare.
The Haunted Hall of Fame at the College Football Hall of Fame is back. On Oct. 27 and 28, guests can experience the sights and sounds of the haunted halls, run around the Field of Screams, dodge ghosts in the Skillzone challenge, trick or treat for candy, visit face painters and more. Kids aged three to 12 dressed in costume will receive free admission and a custom Hall of Fame trick or treat bag.
A special invasion of zombies from Atlanta Movie Tours takes each day from noon to 2 p.m.
Admission to the Halloween attractions is included with the price of a ticket.
