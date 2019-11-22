Get CHOA parade started early with character breakfast, crafts

The weather outside may be frightful, but Colony Square in Midtown is so delightful! From Dec. 5 through Jan. 3, the corner of 14th and Peachtree Streets will be transformed into a whimsical winter wonderland featuring modern hanging wreaths, clusters of artful holiday trees, sparkling lights and an Instagram-worthy Santa chair complete with an element of surprise.
To ring in the ho-ho-holiday season, Colony Square will host a merry celebration in partnership with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Before the annual CHOA Christmas Parade kicks off, all the good boys and girls are invited to Colony Square to enjoy the Smiles for the Season holiday character breakfast at 5Church.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., breakfast guests will enjoy a delicious buffet, holiday crafts, visits from characters including princesses and Christmas characters, and a special presentation by the Center for Puppetry Arts. Smiles for the Season attendees will also receive reserved bleacher seating to experience premier views of the CHOA Christmas Parade as well as complimentary parking at Colony Square.
The jolly good times will continue after breakfast as the Front Loop, a.k.a. The Festivity Loop, along Peachtree Street comes to life with family-friendly activities such as complimentary face painting, a holiday-themed photo booth, hot chocolate, reindeer games and more. Starting at 10 a.m., families and friends are invited to celebrate the magic of the most wonderful time of the year throughout the parade.
Colony Square's holiday activations this year are just a small preview for future holiday seasons at Midtown's Living Room. In 2020, Colony Square will host its inaugural tree lighting and the opening of the ice rink, which will continue to align with the CHOA parade for years to come.
All proceeds from the festivities will benefit CHOA
