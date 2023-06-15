Georgia’s top high school basketball players go head-to-head this week

SUWANEE, Ga. — It might be four months before another season of high school basketball rolls around, but this week, many of the Peach State’s top players will be in action.

The Georgia Basketball Coaches Association is hosting the Girls Live Event this week at Suwanee Sports Academy. More than 150 high school teams will be in action over the three days of games. It’s slated for June 15-17.

We are excited to host everyone at our @NCAA Scholastic Live Period Event!



College women's basketball coaches‼️

We will have 120+ teams under 1️⃣ roof! pic.twitter.com/I3eBxYdsEq — GBCA Girls Live Event (@girlsgbcalive) May 23, 2023

Defending state champions Griffin, Mt. Paran, Hebron Christian, River Ridge, St. Francis and Brookwood are all taking part.

The event is also an opportunity for the players to showcase their skills to college coaches. Hundreds of coaches are expected at the event including those from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Duke and Princeton to name a few.

Spectators are welcome at the event. Check GBCA Girls Live Event on Exposure for the schedule.

Westminster's Courtney Ogden: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week

©2023 Cox Media Group