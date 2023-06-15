Georgia’s top high school basketball players go head-to-head this week

SUWANEE, Ga. — It might be four months before another season of high school basketball rolls around, but this week, many of the Peach State’s top players will be in action.
The Georgia Basketball Coaches Association is hosting the Girls Live Event this week at Suwanee Sports Academy. More than 150 high school teams will be in action over the three days of games. It’s slated for June 15-17.
We are excited to host everyone at our @NCAA Scholastic Live Period Event!— GBCA Girls Live Event (@girlsgbcalive) May 23, 2023
College women's basketball coaches‼️
We will have 120+ teams under 1️⃣ roof! pic.twitter.com/I3eBxYdsEq
Defending state champions Griffin, Mt. Paran, Hebron Christian, River Ridge, St. Francis and Brookwood are all taking part.
2026 5-7 G @CocoRudolph_ (@LadyBlackKnigh1) drains the stepback#GBCAGirlsLive @girlsgbcalive pic.twitter.com/3PqvwrV9AC— Kyle Sandy (@KyleSandy355) June 15, 2023
The event is also an opportunity for the players to showcase their skills to college coaches. Hundreds of coaches are expected at the event including those from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Duke and Princeton to name a few.
Locked in! 🔒— GBCA Girls Live Event (@girlsgbcalive) June 3, 2023
Make sure to register at https://t.co/AGRUip8Cyc
We are looking forward to seeing you all on the sidelines!@AuburnWBB @fsuwbb #GBCAGirlsLive #Recruiting #RecruitGA pic.twitter.com/x621PqNXal
Spectators are welcome at the event. Check GBCA Girls Live Event on Exposure for the schedule.
©2023 Cox Media Group