Things 2 Do

Georgia’s top high school basketball players go head-to-head this week

(deliormanli/Getty Images)

SUWANEE, Ga. — It might be four months before another season of high school basketball rolls around, but this week, many of the Peach State’s top players will be in action.

The Georgia Basketball Coaches Association is hosting the Girls Live Event this week at Suwanee Sports Academy. More than 150 high school teams will be in action over the three days of games. It’s slated for June 15-17.

Defending state champions Griffin, Mt. Paran, Hebron Christian, River Ridge, St. Francis and Brookwood are all taking part.

The event is also an opportunity for the players to showcase their skills to college coaches. Hundreds of coaches are expected at the event including those from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Duke and Princeton to name a few.

Spectators are welcome at the event. Check GBCA Girls Live Event on Exposure for the schedule.

Westminster's Courtney Ogden: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read