Here are some more photos from Little St. Simons Island.

But the state's best beach might be one of the least known.

Here are some more photos from Little St. Simons Island.

With 11,000 intrusion-free acres of maritime forests and marshlands and seven miles of shell-strewn beaches, this extraordinary natural sanctuary -- among the last of its kind anywhere -- is how Little St. Simons Island welcomes guests to this virtually untouched island.

Here are some more photos from Little St. Simons Island.

Little St. Simons Island is on the Georgia coast, one of the state's barrier islands. Although it shares a name with its larger counterpart, St. Simons Island, that's where the similarities between the two end.

Here are some more photos from Little St. Simons Island.

Little St. Simons can only be reached by boat. Although the ferry ride from St. Simons to Little St. Simons is only a few miles, the short trip transports guests a world away. Here are some more photos of Little St. Simons Island. They were taken by Britt Brown, Naturalist with The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island. http://brittleebrown.wix.com/photography Thirty-two people is the maximum number of guests allowed to spend the night on Little St. Simons. Some nights, there are far fewer.

Here are some more photos from Little St. Simons Island.

There's a main lodge that serves as a gathering place for meals with a couple of guest rooms in it. There are several other cottages tucked among the oaks around it. There are no televisions or phones in guest rooms. And tops on the list is seeking out wildlife. One of the most popular spots to see the birds on the island is the rookery. Hundreds of birds gather around a freshwater pond as they lay their eggs and nurse their young. Here are some more photos of Little St. Simons Island. They were taken by Britt Brown, Naturalist with The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island. http://brittleebrown.wix.com/photography

"It's hard to explain if you haven't been here," guest Kim Holiday said. "You can see it, you can look at it, but until you actually get here and have the experience, I think it's a little difficult to explain. Me, personally, I think it's better than Disney World. I love it. I'll be back. It's a really fantastic place."

Here are some more photos from Little St. Simons Island.

Eat up!

Here are some more photos from Little St. Simons Island.

MORE INFO: A trip to Little St. Simons Island

PHOTOS: A trip to Little St. Simons

PHOTOS: Wildlife on Little St. Simons