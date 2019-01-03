Georgia is on Travel + Leisure's 50 best places to travel in 2019

Ready to make your 2019 travel plans?
Experts over at Travel + Leisure have a few ideas for you, from the foothills of France’s Vosges Mountains and luxurious Los Cabos, Mexico, to our very own Peach State.
That’s right. Of the 50 places on the staff’s annual year-end list, the experts suggest Georgia should be on everyone’s mind.
The magazine experts consulted with travel advisors and professionals, examined press releases, restaurant debuts, tourism stats, the most Instagram-worthy scenes and family-favorite destinations for the 2019 zeitgeist.
The list features cities across the globe, including the hard-to-reach and under-the-radar spots, emergent design scenes, new capitals of culture, foodie havens and “tourism destinations that are back in fighting form after natural disasters or human conflict.”
“After all,” experts wrote, “isn’t dreaming about places totally new to us — and seeing old favorites in a new light — why we travel in the first place?”
So what is it about Georgia?
For Travel + Leisure, it starts with Atlanta’s role as a culinary capital. The James Beard-nominated chef Rui Liu’s recent Szechuan venture, Masterpiece, got a little praise along with popular food halls Krog Street Market and Ponce City Market.
The magazine also gave a shout-out to “seedy motel” turned “dapper boutique property,” Hotel Clermont, and the soon-to-be 33-mile Beltline Atlantans love to love.
But it’s not just the big city experts recommend. Drive down to the coast for Savannah’s riverfront luxury and Southern charm and don’t miss the new Grey Market, “a hybrid of New York-style bodega and Southern lunch counter.”
For anyone needing a little more inspiration, here are Travel + Leisure’s 50 places to visit in 2019:
- The Adirondacks, New York
- Alberta, Canada
- Alsace, France
- The Andaman Islands
- Armenia
- Berlin
- Brisbane, Australia
- Cambodia
- Cambridge, England
- Egypt
- Elqui Valley, Chile
- Etyek, Hungary
- The Florida Keys
- Georgia
- The Grand Canyon
- The Grenadines
- Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
- Guatemala
- Helsinki, Finland
- Hoi An, Vietnam
- Hudson Yards, New York City
- Houston
- Ischia, Italy
- Israel
- Jackson Hole, Wyoming
- Langkawi, Malaysia
- Los Cabos, Mexico
- Madeira, Portugal
- Matera, Italy
- Montecito, California
- Nairobi, Kenya
- Namibia
- Northern Territory, Australia
- Oman
- Panama City, Panama
- Prague
- Puerto Rico
- Rwanda
- San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico
- Santiago, Chile
- Scotland
- The Seychelles
- Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
- Singapore
- South Island, New Zealand
- Tisvildeleje and the Danish Riviera
- Toronto
- Tunisia
- Turquoise Coast, Turkey
- Uttarakhand, India
Explore more at travelandleisure.com.
