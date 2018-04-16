0 Free things to do: Superhero Day at Georgia Aquarium, festivals, more

Alive in Roswell – Friday, April 19

Take advantage of the live bands, food trucks, entertainment at the Alive in Roswell family festival. The event will feature three locations (on Canton Street, in Roswell Square and behind city hall). The festival will also have kids’ games, vendors and more.

Superhero Day at Georgia Aquarium – Saturday, April 21

One child age 12 and under in a superhero costume can enter the aquarium for free with each paid adult on Superhero Day at Georgia Aquarium. You must arrive between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

STEM Wars – Saturday, April 21

Are you kids interested in science and technology? Bring them out to the STEM Wars (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics). The event will feature hands-on activities with robots and drones, presentations, a college and career fair, video game design, an app and events on how to make websites. This event will be held at Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

Sandy Springs Lantern Parade – Saturday, April 21

Want to make your own lantern? Don’t miss the lantern-making workshop or bring your own lantern to watch the Sandy Springs Lantern Parade, which goes from Steel Canyon Golf Club to Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

FREE National Park Day – Saturday, April 21

Enjoy free entry at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Art on the Chattahoochee – Saturday, April 21

Don’t miss some of the best fine art at Art on the Chattahoochee. The event will also include food court, kids’ zone and entertainment at Jones Bridge Park in Peachtree Corners.

Atlanta Arab Festival – Saturday and Sunday, April 21—22

Enjoy Arabic art, music, dancing, singing and food at the Atlanta Arabic Art Festival at the Alif Institute.

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza – Saturday and Sunday, April 21 – 22

Come out and experience 150 arts and crafts booths, a children’s play area, food trucks and local musicians at the Sandy Springs Artsapalooza. The event will take place at 6100 Lake Forrest Drive NE in Sandy Springs.

Big Shanty Festival (Kennesaw) – Saturday and Sunday, April 21 – 22

If you’re living in Sandy Springs, the Big Shanty Festival is the place to be this weekend. Experience 200 arts and crafts booths, food vendors and two stages of entertainment, starting at 9:30 a.m., Saturday in Kennesaw.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.