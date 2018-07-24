0 FREE things to do: MLS All-Star week, Google Home, Eagles tribute

MLS All-Star Week rolls into the Atlanta area this weekend and will feature numerous events over the next week. Here are a few of the free events for fans. For more events that cost a few bucks, head here.

Saturday, July 28

MLS Block Party at Historic Fourth Ward Skate Park

The event includes games, celebrities, soccer legends and more.

Sunday, July 29

MLS All-Star Concert featuring 2 Chainz

For this, you did need to RSVP even though the event is free.

Sunday, July 29-Wednesday, Aug. 1

MLS Digital HQ

A spot for fans featuring lounges to experience Digital HQ through games, giveaways and access to live productions. MLS All-Stars will be dropping in for interviews and roundtable discussions throughout the week and Digital HQ will also be the home of the eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by Wells Fargo, where eMLS competitors will team up with influencers from the gaming community, MLS players and amateur gamers for a dynamic, fun and entertaining two versus two competition.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Soccer celebration

Come out and tailgate before the MLS All-Star Game. This free event is at the Georgia World Congress Center and will include games and various activities.

Here are some more free events in the area:

Thursday, July 26-Sunday, July 29

Tour a Google Home and play mini golf

Life at home can feel like an obstacle course. So, Google built a mini golf course in a house. It’s a voice (and putter) activated journey that shows how a little help from Google can make things easier - and more fun. Google will show you how to turn on your favorite TV show, start a dance party, and turn on the lights - all using your voice.

Friday, July 27

Summer Concert Series: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

The Summer Concert Series continues in Lawrenceville as United Community Bank presents On the Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute LIVE on the Lawrenceville Lawn! It's a FREE CONCERT!

Fourth Friday includes mini golf in the square

Head to Main Street in McDonough for its monthly Fourth Friday event. This month's festivities include mini golf!

Saturday, July 28

Free haircuts compliments of Killer Mike

The free cuts are for children ages 5-17 to get ready for the new school year. Fresh cuts will be given at the rapper’s S.W.A.G. Shop locations at 365 Edgewood Ave. and 3461 Roosevelt Highway.

Health + Wellbeing Beltline Bootcamp

The event features a create-your-own fruit infused water and trail mix stations; stretch and strengthen yoga tutorials led by Dancing Dog Yoga; Atlanta Beltline tours guided by Trees Atlanta arborists, and tips from a wellness coach.

Sunday, July 29

National Chicken Wing Day

Celebrate that tasty creation at any number of Atlanta's restaurants. Several restaurants are offering chicken wing specials, but the best we've found thus far is five free wings (boneless or classic) at WingStop with any in-restaurant purchase.

Ongoing

Free entry for 4th graders and their families to any U.S. national park

Thanks to the Department of the Interior’s Every Kid in a Park program, fourth-grade students can enter any of more than 2,000 of the nation’s national parks and other federally managed lands and waters for free for one year. Fourth-grade students can sign up for the free pass at everykidinapark.gov.

