0 Free things to do: Movies, Peachtree Corners Fest, Atlanta Streets Alive

Movies in Central Park (Atlantic Station) – Thursday, June 7

Don’t miss the showing of the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: Black Pearl” beginning at 8:30 p.m. Early arrival is suggested, and bring your blanket and lawn chairs.

Free movies in Brookhaven – Thursday, June 7

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for a showing of the movie “Ferdinand” at dusk on the green space at Town Brookhaven.

Free Movie Series in Mableton – Friday, June 8

If you are looking for a good movie to watch as the weekend begins, come to the Mable House Amphitheatre for a showing of "Jumanji" beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Roswell Lavender Festival – Saturday, June 9

Come out to the Roswell Lavender Festival and shop from vendors, learn about lavender, make crafts, check out the children's activities and listen to local musicians in Barrington Hall.

Virginia-Highland (Summerfest) Festival – Saturday and Sunday, June 9 – June 10

Looking for some summer fun? Summerfest is sure to bring fun and excitement for the whole family. The event will feature art, music, food, a kids' fest and a Saturday 5K on historic Virginia Avenue.

Peachtree Corners Festival – Saturday and Sunday, June 9 – June 10

The Peachtree Corners Festival features craft and food vendors, entertainment, live music, a car show both days and kids’ activities.

Wing and Rock Festival – Saturday and Sunday, June 9 – June 10

Craving wings? The Wing and Rock Festival will offer chicken wings from local restaurants, live music, arts and crafts vendors and kids’ activities at Etowah River Park in Canton.

Atlanta Streets Alive – Sunday, June 10

Walk, run or bike the Westside during Atlanta Streets Alive. The event will feature fun and entertainment for everyone on a 3.6-mile stretch of street from downtown to Underwood Hills.

Atlanta British Motorcar Day – Sunday, June 10

The members of a dozen car clubs will park British cars at Peachtree Corners Festival to celebrate Atlanta British Motorcar Day.

Georgia Movies in the Park (free movies) – Tuesday, June 12

Enjoy a good summer evening on the lawn with friends and family members while watching the movie “Peter Rabbit” in Cumming.

