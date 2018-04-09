ATLANTA - ATLANTA – Classic Movie Thursday – April 12
Step back in time to the Golden Age of Hollywood at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Arts Center with iconic films from the silver screen! Each Thursday afternoon screening features a movie classic you have come to love. Feel free to bring your own food and drink to enjoy during the movie.
Atlanta Dogwood Festival – Friday, April 13
Don’t miss one of the best festivals in Midtown Atlanta’s Piedmont Park in the Atlanta Dogwood Festival. For more than 75 years, the festival has provided live music, arts and crafts, food booths and family-friendly activities for all ages.
A juried art competition recognizes artistic achievement in such categories as sculpture, painting, jewelry and photography. The Kid's Village features arts and crafts, face painting, rock climbing and huge inflatables that are sure to please kids of all ages.
Duluth Rotary Car Show – Saturday, April 14
Wheels will be spinning at the annual Duluth Rotary Car Show. Exotic cars will take over Main Street in downtown Duluth on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Antique classics, foreign sports, hot rods, muscles, and pickups are the featured cars of the event. Have a great time at the Rotary Car Show along with music, a raffle, and food vendors.
Spring Arts Festival at Kennesaw State – Saturday, April 14
Celebrate the arts at the Spring Arts Festival! The festival will feature demonstrations and hands-on workshops in many two- and three-dimensional media. There will also be a photo booth and a pin-up show, allowing local artists and students the chance to compete in four categories: elementary, middle, high school and community. All activities are free.
