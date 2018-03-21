0 Free things to do: Easter at Governor's Mansion, world's largest key lime pie

Easter at Governor’s Mansion – Saturday, March 24

Give your kids the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, decorate eggs, get their face painted and an Easter egg hunt at the Governor’s Mansion.

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival -- Saturday, March 24

Looking for a good festival to kick off the spring season? Head out to the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday. The festival kicks off with an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. and concludes on Sunday March 25. Each day, the festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The weekend-long extravaganza boasts a music lineup of nationally recognized artists, including country music stars Craig Morgan and Keith Anderson as well as Hannah Wicklund, The Steppin Stones and Transviolet. The festival will also include the premiere of a new food court sitting area providing guests with a 360-degree view of the stage, Kidz Zone and dog show area. The Classic Car Show will return that will feature a variety of cars from the past.

“World’s largest” key lime Pie at Lenox Square – Saturday, March 24

What’s 8 feet in diameter, sweet, edible and coming to Lenox Square? The #FLKeysPie! Join Key West chef Bobby Stoky and his team as they construct the “world's largest Key lime pie” according to the World Record Association.

The larger than life, eight-foot version of the region’s signature dessert will use the juice of 5,760 Key limes, 200 pounds of graham crackers and 55 gallons of sweetened condensed milk. Stop by the Macy’s court for a record-breaking, sweet afternoon treat on Saturday at noon, courtesy of the Key West Key Lime Pie Co.

Avalon’s Hop-A-Long Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 24

Looking for an "egg-cellent" way for the kids to enjoy some springtime fun? Meet us along the Boulevard for the fourth annual Hop-A-Long Easter Egg Hunt! The Easter Bunny will deliver Easter eggs to Avalon, and we need help picking them up! Children will collect 10 eggs from the plaza and bring them to the trade-in tent to receive a bag of treats.

Easter Extravaganza (The Rock Ranch) – Saturday, March 24

Take your children to hunt for more 55,000 plastic prize eggs at the Easter Extravaganza. Kids will get the opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny and enjoy a presentation of the Easter story from the Bible, just before the egg hunt.

Macon Arts Festival – March 24 – 25

Come out to the Middle Georgia Art Association’s oldest arts and crafts festival in Middle Georgia. Thousands of visitors and hundreds of vendors from across the country gather on Mulberry Street to celebrate this exciting festival. The festival will be held along two blocks of Mulberry Street (between Second Street and Broadway) in downtown Macon.

Atlanta Science Festival – through March 24

Get to know your inner scientist at the Atlanta Science Festival March 9-24, 2018. Enjoy more than 100 science-related events across metro Atlanta. The two-week celebration will feature performances, exhibits, demonstrations, workshops, guided walks and more! Hear from local scientists, experts, teachers and entrepreneurs.

9th Annual Atlanta Jewish Music Festival – through March 25

The AJMF is in the midst of its ninth year with a diverse musical lineup curated to please audiences of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. The three-weekend festival started March 8 and will run through March 25 in various locations throughout metro Atlanta. It includes fresh musical talent, returning favorites and a bevy of international artists sure to penetrate the soul of music listeners.

Some events are free and unticketed. Visit the website to find out which events are free over the weekend.

Phoenix Flies Celebration – through Sunday, March 25

Celebrate Atlanta's historic sites for free! Phoenix Flies brings together 99 partners across Atlanta to offer 200 different events to the public at no cost.

Events include guided walking tours, lectures, storytelling, open houses and more. Over a dozen new partners have joined the celebration this year, including the DeFoor Centre, featuring a tour of the Battle of Peachtree Creek; Civil Bikes, offering a tour of civil rights sites in the MLK Jr.-Auburn Avenue Historic Districts, the Glenn House in Inman Park, the Gilded Angel Gallery in Candler Park, the Cahoun Estate in Buckhead, the Clay Cemetery in Kirkwood, and the Carlos Museum at Emory.

