0 FREE things to do: Beach Bash, 'Hooch float, High Museum

Friday, July 6

Beach Bash 2018

Main Street Gainesville is bringing the beach to the downtown square. Bring your beach chairs and sing your favorite hits by A1A - The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show! There will be hula hoops, limbo contests, and 100 tons of sand.

Friday concerts in Norcross

Enjoy the “sweet sounds of summer” in downtown Norcross and get ready for some serious fun at the Summer Concert Series, which runs May thru September in Thrasher Park. The concerts are free and local restaurants are happy to create the perfect picnic for concert goers. So grab a chair, a cooler (no glass, please) and a few friends and come enjoy downtown Norcross and the sweet sounds of summer!

Free movies:

Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Peter Rabbit at Flicks on the Bricks in Duluth at dusk

Saturday, July 7

Chattahoochee River Float

Join Trees Atlanta on a trip down the Chattahoochee River and discover the importance of trees in the watershed! Participants must provide their own tube/kayak/canoe, paddle, other gear and shuttle.

Free movies:

Trolls at Movies on the Square in McDonough at 8 p.m.

Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 8

Second Sundays at the High Museum

On the second Sunday of each month, the High offers free admission for all visitors and special family-friendly programming from 1 to 4 p.m. For the July Second Sunday, immerse yourself in Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring a Classic. This playful, multisensory exhibition explores the magical world of Winnie-the-Pooh, one of the most adored fictional characters of all time.

Concerts by the Springs Series

Concerts by the Springs is a beloved tradition that brings the community together in a beautiful setting. Concerts are held from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. on the Sandy Springs Society Entertainment Lawn at Heritage Green, located at 6110 Blue Stone Road in Sandy Springs. Gwen Hughes & The Kats (Jazz / R&B)

perform this month.

Next week

Wednesday, July 11

Improv in the Park at Atlantic Station

This show is perfect for all ages, and FREE to all that attend! So grab a blanket, a picnic, the kids and enjoy some fun at from Whole World Theater.

RELATED: See FREE movies all summer around Atlanta

© 2018 Cox Media Group.