Free lunch Jan. 21 for furloughed government employees

ATLANTA - Local neighborhood favorite, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, will be hosting a free lunch for all furloughed government employees and their families.
The lunch is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Chef Deborah VanTrece will be serving up southern classics like Springer Mountain Fried Chicken, Blackened Tilapia, Cajun Red Beans and Rice, Farm Vegetables, Buttery Mashed Potatoes and more.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling (404) 350-5500.
Furloughed government employees must show valid federal ID upon arrival. Limited space is available!
