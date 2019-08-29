0 FREE in September: Museums, movies, music

There's plenty to see and do for FREE in September around the Atlanta area. Here are some of the top picks:

Aug. 31 Dragon Con Parade

-No, it's not September, but get an early start on the month by heading out to the Dragon Con parade. There's Marvel characters, Stars Wars people and thousands more. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Get there by 9 at the latest for a decent seat.

Sept. 1-2 Art in the Park

-It is a Marietta signature event and tradition that celebrates the arts featuring local and national artists from around the country. Don't miss the street chalk art display.

Sept. 1 Caffeine and Octane

The show erupts with excitement from car enthusiasts the first Sunday of every month at Perimeter Mall. The show features hundreds of cars including exotic cars, old cars, muscle cars and one-of-a-kind vehicles.

Sept. 6 Movies in the Park

The free outdoor movie series wraps up another year with a showing of "Secret Life of Pets 2" in Alpharetta.

Sept. 8 Second Sunday at High Museum

On the second Sunday of every month, the museum offers all visitors free admission and special programming.

Sept. 8 Concerts by the Springs

Head to Sandy Springs to hear BandX, a high-energy group of musicians playing hits from the 70's, 80's, 90's and today.

Sept. 14 Brooke Street Park Summer Concert Series

Head to Alpharetta to hear enjoy another Home y Dark concert experience. Bring your food and friends for a memorable night!

Sept. 21 Museum Day

Smithsonian Magazine hosts the celebration that gives people a chance to visit local museums for free. The Booth Western Art Museum, Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum and Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History are among the museums participating. A ticket is required and is good for two people. Download one at the website.

Sept. 28 East Atlanta Strut

Join 10,000 people in the east Atlanta Village for a day or parades, shopping, eating, drinking, live music, a kids village and more. Don't miss the parade that starts at 2 p.m.

Sept. 28 Natonal Public Lands Day

Celebrate the day with free entrance into the country's National Parks.

Sept. 1-30 Legoland Teacher Appreciation Month

School staff and faculty can get in free to Legoland Discovery Center this month

Plan Ahead

Oct. 5 BCC fall concert featuring Bret Michaels

The lead singer of the band Poison will perform at the Buford Community Center. Starship and KRP Band will open.

