0 FREE events: Meet Shaq, eat Waffle House food, see exotic cars

Looking for something fun and free to do? Here are some of the area's top offerings:

Saturday, Aug. 24

Meet Shaq at Atlanta block party

To celebrate former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal newest venture, joining Papa Johns, he's hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and block party Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The event is at his newly remodeled flagship store near the Georgia Tech campus, he's hosting. The store's address is 990 State St. NW.

Admission to Waffle House Museum & Waffle House food

Saturday is National Waffle Day so naturally, Waffle House is celebrating. Head to the Waffle House Museum in Avondale Estates to check out some of the company's history while enjoying food from the Waffle House food truck and music.

Free day at World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium & Center for Civil & Human Rights for educators

Local educators, including homeschool teachers, are invited to visit the attractions to learn about educational and field trip opportunities. Attending educators visit the attractions for free from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 and may bring one guest, also free of charge. Pre-registration is required.

Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 24-25

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival

Grant Park is hosting two straight days of outdoor fun. Enjoy food trucks, craft beer, an entertaining kids zone, live music and more. Admission to the fest is FREE.

Monday, Aug. 26

National Dog Day

Celebrate at Fetch Park & Ice House, Georgia's dog park bar. For National Dog Day, Fetch will forgo the entry fee and feature live music, drink specials, and much more.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Meet Monster Jam driver Krysten Anderson, first female drive of Grave Digger

The first-ever female driver of Grave Digger will sign autographs, take photos and interact with fans from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the lower level center court at the Mall of Georgia. Anderson will return alongside her family of drivers for Monster Jam Triple Threat at Infinite Energy Arena from September 13-15. Autographs and photos are free.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Caffeine and Octane

Lamborghinis, Ferarris, Maybachs and other exotic cars might cost $300,000 or more to buy, but there is a place where people can check them out for free every month. It's at the Caffeine and Octane show, the first Sunday of every month at Perimeter Mall.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.